This magical Ontario village feels like a trip to Europe and it's even prettier in the fall
It's a dreamy spot for a weekend escape.
You don't have to travel to Europe this fall to discover quaint streets draped in leaves, cozy cafes, and alpine charm. This little village in Ontario is an autumn dreamland, and, according to locals, feels like a trip overseas.
On Narcity Canada's Facebook page, we asked readers to share places in Ontario that make them feel like they're in Europe. The post received more than 400 comments, and this quaint village was one of the recommended spots.
Blue Mountain Village is a dreamy destination located under 3 hours from Toronto. With cobblestone streets, mountain views, and storybook charm, it's no surprise readers say that this spot feels like a mini trip to Europe.
During the fall, the pedestrian village transforms into a cozy autumn dreamland with vibrant hues, warm shops, and more.
There's a lot to enjoy in the Village during the harvest season. You can wander through vibrant foliage along the 30 kilometres of surrounding trails that take you through some beautiful escarpment scenery.
Or, ride the Ridge Runner Mountain Coaster, which speeds through a forest of red and gold.
You'll also want to hop on the open-air gondola, which takes you soaring over the treetops and offers stunning views of the Village and Georgian Bay.
As evening falls, head to Agora: Path of Light — a 3-kilometre illuminated woodland trail across the Niagara Escarpment.
From October 14 to November 14, you can enjoy Fallicious, a food event featuring chef-inspired menus and prix-fixe dining experiences at a range of Blue Mountain Village restaurants.
The Village also offers several cozy cafes with seasonal drinks and boutiques where you can shop for warm sweaters, candles, and more.
Over Thanksgiving weekend, the Village is hosting an Apple Harvest Weekend, where you can "immerse yourself in the sights, sounds, and flavours of apple country at its finest," according to the website.
With European vibes and autumn charm, this Ontario village is a magical spot for a fall escape.
