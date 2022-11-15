A Toronto Parking Enforcement Officer Was Assaulted On The Job & It's Becoming Too Common
It's the third reported incident in 10 days.
Yes, getting a parking ticket can be incredibly frustrating. And no, you're not alone if do everything you can to stay as far away from parking enforcement officers as possible when you're running errands around the city — but there are some lines you don't cross.
Toronto Police Service said it's investigating "another" assault involving a Toronto Police Parking Enforcement Officer, which was the third reported incident in just 10 days.
The latest happened in the Queen Street West and Portland Street area on November 8, when an officer issued a ticket to an illegally parked vehicle as they were conducting rush hour enforcement, according to a press release.
Police said the suspect and the officer got into an argument over the parking ticket and the suspect allegedly pushed the officer before taking off in his vehicle. The parking enforcement officer sustained minor injuries.
The suspect has been identified as 30-year-old Jeffrey Adubofuor of Toronto. He is now wanted for assaulting a peace officer.
"This is the third alleged incident involving aggressive behaviour towards a Parking Enforcement Officer in the past 10 days," police said in their release.
A 27-year-old man was arrested and charged with mischief after striking the vehicle of a parking enforcement officer on November 5 near Bathurst and College streets. And on November 8, police said a suspect "became irate" with an officer while being issued a ticket and allegedly assaulted them.
As the investigation into the most recent incident continues, police have asked anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-1400, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.
