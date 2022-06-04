Biebs Brew Is Coming Out At Tim Hortons & Here's What I Think Of Justin Bieber's New Drink
Biebs Brew is french vanilla flavoured cold brew!
The new Biebs Brew co-created by Justin Bieber and Tim Hortons is coming out so I got a first taste to see if it lives up to the hype.
The drink is a twist on the classic Tim Hortons Cold Brew that's based on how the Canadian singer likes his coffee — iced rather than hot, slightly sweeter and with hints of vanilla flavour.
Biebs Brew, a french vanilla cold brew, officially launches at Tim Hortons locations in Canada and the U.S. on June 6 and all three Timbiebs flavours are returning then as well.
Some locations will have Timbiebs merch available for purchase once again, including the toque, fanny pack and tote bag. Plus, there will also be a new limited-edition Biebs Brew tumbler.
Biebs Brew, Timbiebs and the merch will only be available for a limited time while supplies last.
Now, let's get into how the drink actually tastes and what I thought of Bieber's latest collaboration with Tims!
Biebs Brew from Tim Hortons.Lisa Belmonte | Narcity
Before even getting a first taste of the cold brew, I noticed it had an aroma that wasn't too sweet but wasn't too strong either.
The drink actually has a nice taste on the first sip! Since there's no foam on top, it gets right to the coffee instead of the coffee having to try and get through the foam.
For me, the taste of it isn't too sweet and there is just a hint of french vanilla flavour.
While it's good that it doesn't overpower that classic coffee taste, I do wish there was a little more of the french vanilla.
Lisa Belmonte drinking Biebs Brew.Lisa Belmonte | Narcity
Even though I wish there was more french vanilla in the drink, the flavours do blend well together.
It tastes even better after giving the drink a swirl so the creaminess that's at the top really combines with the coffee that's on the bottom.
If you like sweeter coffee this might not be sweet enough for you but if you like coffee without sweetener, it might be a little too sweet.
However, it is a good middle ground between sweet flavouring and strong coffee.
Since Timbiebs are also being released, you could even dip the Timbiebs in the Biebs Brew to be a little adventurous! I liked them on their own rather than paired together though.
Overall, I would've enjoyed more french vanilla flavouring but Biebs Brew is, in my opinion, a great drink to sip on especially on a hot day!