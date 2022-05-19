Justin Bieber & Shawn Mendes' Fav Coffee Chain Tim Hortons Is Coming Soon To Georgia & Texas
Here’s when you can try Canada's iconic donuts and coffee!
Tim Hortons, Canada's favorite coffee and donut shop, is continuing its expansion in the U.S.
This time the chain is targeting Southern states for locations of new storefronts, specifically Georgia and Texas.
Timmies, as it's affectionately referred to in Canada, is a multinational fast-food chain known for its affordable coffee, breakfast, and sweets.
The restaurant is so popular in its home country that it serves over 5 million cups of coffee a day, and 80% of Canadians stop in for a visit at least once a month.
Celebs are fans as well. Stars like Shawn Mendes, and most recently Justin Bieber have collaborated with the brand.
When it comes to their progress in Southern states, you can expect the debut store in Texas to open its doors later this summer.
"The team recently broke ground on their first location – slated to open at 21811 Clay Road in Katy, [Texas] this August. [Tim Horton's] of Texas has plans to bring many more Tim Hortons locations to the Houston area in the coming years, with two additional locations planned to open in 2022," the Tim team told Narcity.
As for Georgia, the team has plans to open 15 stores in Atlanta and Columbus in the next five years.
Justin Bieber was the one to deliver the news of the Lone Star State's expansion, in a commercial for the brand aired at the end of a Houston football game.
They also announced their ongoing partnership, where Bieber will be collaborating on exclusive menu items and merchandise.
Past collaborative menu items include "Timbiebs" a twist on the restaurant's popular "Timbits" donut holes. And "Biebs Brew" a coffee drink debuting in Canada and the U.S. on June 6th.