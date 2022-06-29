You Can Now Get A Free Doughnut Of Choice At This Nationwide Chain If You Wear These Colors
Krispy Kreme, a multinational doughnut chain, is running a nationwide special this week in celebration of America's Independence Day.
According to a post made to their official Instagram account on June 28, patrons can enjoy one free doughnut of their choice if they wear the colors red, white and blue to a participating location.
To celebrate the holiday, the chain has also rolled out some signature specialty desserts that are Fourth of July themed.
One TikTok shows an assortment of red, white and blue frosted pastries that vary from filled Oreo-crusted cookies and cream flavored to heart-shaped with gold star sprinkles.
Her reaction to the taste test was overall positive but did come with a warning that your mouth will be stained blue or red from the dye depending on which flavor you decide to try.
@nicoleaxelrod
these were so cute!! #krispykreme #donuts #doughnut #fourthofjuly #4thofjuly #redwhiteandblue #donutreview #fyp
Often Krispy Kreme promotions limit the free option to just the traditional plain glazed donut, so this deal is unique as it allows you to opt for one of the limited-time specialty flavors if you wish.
According to the data company Scrape Hero, there are 369 Krispy Kreme locations in the United States located in 284 cities across 42 states and territories.
The deal is limited to one donut per person, and runs from now until July 4, meaning this weekend is a perfect time to go grab a freebie to satiate your sweet tooth.
You can check the store locator available on Krispy Kreme's official website to find the closest store in your area.