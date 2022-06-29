NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

krispy kreme

You Can Now Get A Free Doughnut Of Choice At This Nationwide Chain If You Wear These Colors

🍩🍩🍩

Georgia Staff Writer
​A box of assorted donuts. Right: Two hands holding a heart-shaped and classic glazed donut.

A box of assorted donuts. Right: Two hands holding a heart-shaped and classic glazed donut.

@krispykreme | Instagram

Krispy Kreme, a multinational doughnut chain, is running a nationwide special this week in celebration of America's Independence Day.

According to a post made to their official Instagram account on June 28, patrons can enjoy one free doughnut of their choice if they wear the colors red, white and blue to a participating location.

To celebrate the holiday, the chain has also rolled out some signature specialty desserts that are Fourth of July themed.

One TikTok shows an assortment of red, white and blue frosted pastries that vary from filled Oreo-crusted cookies and cream flavored to heart-shaped with gold star sprinkles.

Her reaction to the taste test was overall positive but did come with a warning that your mouth will be stained blue or red from the dye depending on which flavor you decide to try.

@nicoleaxelrod

these were so cute!! #krispykreme #donuts #doughnut #fourthofjuly #4thofjuly #redwhiteandblue #donutreview #fyp

Often Krispy Kreme promotions limit the free option to just the traditional plain glazed donut, so this deal is unique as it allows you to opt for one of the limited-time specialty flavors if you wish.

According to the data company Scrape Hero, there are 369 Krispy Kreme locations in the United States located in 284 cities across 42 states and territories.

The deal is limited to one donut per person, and runs from now until July 4, meaning this weekend is a perfect time to go grab a freebie to satiate your sweet tooth.

You can check the store locator available on Krispy Kreme's official website to find the closest store in your area.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...