NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
popeyes chicken

One Of America's Favorite Fast-Food Spots Is Selling Fried Chicken For 59 Cents This Week

They haven't had a deal like this in almost 50 years.

Georgia Staff Writer
An exterior of a Popeyes restaurant. Right: A box of fried chicken with sides from Popeyes.

An exterior of a Popeyes restaurant. Right: A box of fried chicken with sides from Popeyes.

Ken Wolter | Dreamstime, @popeyes | Instagram

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, one of America's favorite fast-food chains, is celebrating its anniversary with a limited-time deal that has the country flocking to their nearest drive-through window.

The company is celebrating 50 years in business by offering two pieces of their famous bone-in chicken for just $.59 when customers spend a minimum of $5 at participating restaurants.

A two-piece signature combo meal usually sells for about $10-12 depending on the location.

The deal is ongoing throughout the entire week, lasting from June 12 to June 19.

You can redeem the offer by making a free account on their app or official website, and order ahead for in-store pickup.

The price is an homage to the original cost of two pieces of chicken when the chain first opened in New Orleans, LA back in 1972.

The deal has caused lots of appetite-fueled anticipation online, as fans of the chain prepare to utilize this deal while it lasts.

One Twitter user expressed excitement saying, "Popeyes has .59¢ chicken all week. So guess what I’m eating all week?"

Others however have concerns about the potential frenzy this could cause, similar to when they first released their fried chicken sandwich in 2019, which led to sold-out menu items and lines around the block.

"Y’all please don’t be acting crazy at damn Popeyes today I beg 😭 over $0.59 chicken," one person pleaded on social media.

Unfortunately, not all territories are able to participate in this limited-time deal. Hawaii, Alaska, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands are excluded from offering the anniversary special.

You can check if a participating chain is near you on the restaurant's official website.

This article’s right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...