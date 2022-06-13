One Of America's Favorite Fast-Food Spots Is Selling Fried Chicken For 59 Cents This Week
They haven't had a deal like this in almost 50 years.
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, one of America's favorite fast-food chains, is celebrating its anniversary with a limited-time deal that has the country flocking to their nearest drive-through window.
The company is celebrating 50 years in business by offering two pieces of their famous bone-in chicken for just $.59 when customers spend a minimum of $5 at participating restaurants.
A two-piece signature combo meal usually sells for about $10-12 depending on the location.
The deal is ongoing throughout the entire week, lasting from June 12 to June 19.
You can redeem the offer by making a free account on their app or official website, and order ahead for in-store pickup.
\u201cBack in my ripe young age of zero years old, chicken only cost 59 cents #tbt\u201d— Popeyes (@Popeyes) 1654809956
The price is an homage to the original cost of two pieces of chicken when the chain first opened in New Orleans, LA back in 1972.
The deal has caused lots of appetite-fueled anticipation online, as fans of the chain prepare to utilize this deal while it lasts.
One Twitter user expressed excitement saying, "Popeyes has .59¢ chicken all week. So guess what I’m eating all week?"
\u201cPopeyes has .59\u00a2 chicken all week. So guess what I\u2019m eating all week? \ud83e\udd2d\u201d— dp. (@dp.) 1655060124
Others however have concerns about the potential frenzy this could cause, similar to when they first released their fried chicken sandwich in 2019, which led to sold-out menu items and lines around the block.
"Y’all please don’t be acting crazy at damn Popeyes today I beg 😭 over $0.59 chicken," one person pleaded on social media.
\u201cY\u2019all please don\u2019t be acting crazy at damn Popeyes today I beg \ud83d\ude2d over $0.59 chicken\u201d— Hoodie Connoisseur (@Hoodie Connoisseur) 1655047774
Unfortunately, not all territories are able to participate in this limited-time deal. Hawaii, Alaska, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands are excluded from offering the anniversary special.
You can check if a participating chain is near you on the restaurant's official website.
This article’s right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.