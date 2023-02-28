The TTC Is Hiring For Tons Of High Paying Jobs Right Now & You Can Make Over $40 Per Hour
Ride the train to the bank!
TTC jobs are always in demand, with North America's third-largest transit system working hard to get people where they're going.
If you're looking for jobs in Ontario and happen to have a passion for trains and a high-paying salary, working for the TTC may be your next big career move.
The company is one of Canada's top employers, so not only will you be stuffing your pockets with up to $40 per hour or more, but you'll be working for a stand-up employer.
Here are six jobs currently hiring at the TTC that will pay you up to $40 or more per hour right now.
Garage Foreperson
Salary: $89,856.00 to $112,320.00
Sector: Bus Maintenance & Shops
Who Should Apply: If you have the skills to run a garage, maintain buses, manage people, and schedule, this may be a great fit for you. However, on paper, you'll need a post-secondary degree in the field and adequate training and experience.
General Painter
Salary: $40.33 - Plus a $1.25 per hour Skilled Trade Premium
Sector: Plant Maintenance
Who Should Apply: Anyone who can paint Monday to Friday that holds a certificate of qualification as a Commercial and Residential Painter and Decorator issued by the Ontario Ministry of Skills Development and has 3.5 years of experience. You'll also need a "G" class driver's licence and be able to pass a couple of tests.
General Body Repairperson/Painter
Salary: $41.52 - plus a Skilled Trade Premium of $1.25 per hour
Sector: Vehicles Group
Who Should Apply: This role is looking for a tradesperson with a valid Auto Body and Collision Damage Repair Certificate, a valid "G" class driver's licence and the ability to pass tests from the Operations Branch.
General Maintenance Carpenter
Salary: $41.52 - plus a Skilled Trade Premium of $1.25 per hour
Sector: Plant Maintenance
Who Should Apply: General carpenters with a Grade 12 education, a valid "G" class driver's licence and the proper tools to work on repairs should consider applying.
Service Desk Analyst
Salary: $70,928.00 to $88,587.20
Sector: IT Customer Services
Who Should Apply: People with customer service skills and a post-secondary education in Information Technology are ideal candidates. It also doesn't hurt if you have knowledge of the TTC and some basic computer systems.
Analyst, Project Management
Salary: $78,624.00 to $98,280.00
Sector: Project Management Office
Who Should Apply: This candidate will need a relevant university degree, and a master's degree won't hurt your case either. Prior experience in an office management role is required, and you'll need to have knowledge of the TTC and software applications like Word, Excel and PowerPoint.