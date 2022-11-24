LCBO Employee Shares 5 Secret Tips That Will Save You Money & Make Shopping Easier
Find out how to predict discounts! 🍾
Do you want to know insider tips and tricks for shopping at LCBO?
A Toronto LCBO employee who's been working for the liquor store for over a decade shared five secret tips with Narcity that will help you find deals, save money and enhance your shopping experience.
Whether you want tips on how long a sale will last, when markdowns will happen, or the best way to foster a good relationship with experts in the store and not come across like a "boomer."
Here are five useful tips for shopping at LCBO, according to an employee.
How to find vintage discounts
Vintage lovers, listen up!
"If you shop in the vintages section, look at the bottom of the shelf tag where it says 'release date.' If the product has been there for more than three months, it will probably get discounted soon," said the LCBO employee.
How to anticipate shelf sales
"If you see a shelf tag with highlighter on the price, it means that the price is changing the following Monday. Sometimes you can check under the tag to see what the new price will be."
Find out how long a bottle will be on sale
"If something is currently on sale, you can check the bottom of the red shelf tag, and it will tell you when the sale ends. Usually, LCBO promos run for four weeks."
There isn't a break it, you buy it policy
"If you accidentally break a bottle, just tell an employee. The phrase 'you break it, you bought it' does not apply here. Don’t be an asshole and walk away."
Ask for help without being a boomer
If you need help, you can just assume an employee will be able to do the job.
"Don’t be a boomer and ask employees, 'do you know anything about wine?' they said. "The vast majority of us do… we work at a liquor store, after all."
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.
This article's left-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.