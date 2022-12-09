Morning Brief: Controversial AI, Brittney Griner's Escape From Russia & More
9 things you need to know for Friday, December 9.
1. Ford Tells Ontario's Municipal Leaders To Get On Board With Controversial Bill 23
Ontario Premier Doug Ford has a message for those critical of his handling of the province's "More Homes Built Faster Act": shut up and move along. Ford's media availability at an announcement in Brampton on Wednesday included several shots at his colleagues in municipal politics, including Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie, who Ford accused of handing out fliers critical of the new legislation, according to Mira Nabulsi.
- Go Deeper: The act, known as Bill 23, is aimed at building 1.5 million more homes in the province over the next 10 years — but would significantly lessen the financial burden on developers to do so. That will create a revenue shortfall, ultimately resulting in service cuts and tax hikes, critics assert.
- Context: Bill 23 was passed last month during a window in which municipal councils in the province were not in session; as incoming councillors were not sworn in following October's elections, there were fewer formal avenues for municipal representatives — like those in Mississauga — to voice their dissent.
- In His Words: "We want to work collaboratively, cooperatively with you, but we need to get on board and start moving forward and stop the whining and complaining that I hear day in and day out," Ford said.
2. Here's Why Those Pics Made With Artificial Intelligence Are So Controversial
You've probably seen them pop up on your social media timelines over the past week: your contacts' likenesses fantastically rendered in the style of oil paintings, Japanese anime or like a high-gloss video game character. By and large, they're the product of apps that use artificial intelligence to generate new, original images based on previous works of art. The viral spread of the tech is why the app Lensa is currently No. 1 in Canada on Google Play and the App Store. MTL Blog's Sofia Misenheimer helps us wrap our heads around the very strange and often jaw-dropping new tech.
- Counterpoint: However, AI-backed image generators are not without controversy. Namely, traditional artists feel the tech is undercutting both their livelihood and the artistic integrity of graphic design. Some artists have claimed that Lensa has essentially ripped off their work, feeding original pieces into their AI to generate new images without asking for their permission or crediting them.
3. Starting This Month, Federal Employees Get A Bump In Paid Sick Leave
As of December 1, employees of federally regulated workplaces are entitled to 10 paid sick days per year, MTL Blog's Thomas MacDonald writes. The change applies to staff at Crown corporations as well as employers in federally regulated industries like banks, airlines, telecommunications and rail services. Interestingly, an employer can only ask for a doctor's note if the staffer uses five consecutive paid sick days. Here's what else you need to know.
- In His Words: "Ten days of paid sick leave means that more workers won’t have to choose between getting well and getting paid," said Minister of Labour Seamus O'Regan. "That's good for workers and their families, and it's good for business, too."
- By The Numbers: The announcement will impact an estimated 6% of the population — roughly 945,000 staff representing 19,000 employers.
🏀 HOMEBOUND HOOPER
After 294 days unlawfully detained by Russian authorities, U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner was finally freed on Thursday after President Joe Biden approved a prisoner swap, returning an arms dealer known as the "Merchant of Death" to the Russians. I tap into my former days as a sportswriter to break it down for you right here.
✏️ SCHOOL FOOL
A B.C. elementary school teacher was suspended for a day after a number of questionable decisions, including telling her Grade 2 class that she once bullied another student by smearing dog feces on their locker when she was a child herself and showing her young wards age-inappropriate films — including the R-rated slasher flick Halloween, Charlie Hart writes. Sounds like a lively syllabus.
🍸 BOOZE IT OR LOSE IT
If you're looking to stock up your home bar or pick up a spirited gift this holiday season, read this first. Brooke Houghton spoke with a 10-year LCBO vet about how to get the most out of a trip to Ontario's booziest retailer — like knowing how to interpret the in-store signage to know when prices are about to drop. Check out the five secret shopping tips here.
🖌️ PAINT IT BLACK
To commemorate the 70-year reign of the late Queen Elizabeth II, the Royal Canadian Mint is issuing a special $2 circulation coin, Lisa Belmonte reports. In lieu of the traditional silver-hued outer ring of the toonie, the special coin will feature a striking black ring. It's not the first time a splash of colour has been introduced to the usually monochromatic coins of late.
