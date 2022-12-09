Brittney Griner's Wife Cherelle Helped Bring Her Home & They Have A Heroic Love Story
Here's what to know about the supportive spouse.
A harrowing love story is having its happy ending with the reunion of WNBA star Brittney Griner and her wife Cherelle.
Following a 294-day detention in Russia for drug charges, the athlete returned to the United States on early December 9 after a prisoner swap, and much of it is thanks to Cherelle's steadfast pleas for help from the Joe Biden Administration.
People are coining Griner's wife as a "hero" for being a relentless force in "Bringing BG home."
Who is Brittney Griner's current wife?
Cherelle and Brittney Griner married in 2019 after a year-long engagement.
The couple met at Baylor University in Waco, TX where they were both attending class as undergraduates. They began dating in 2016 following Griner's divorce from her ex-wife Glory Johnson.
"I will never forget the day I met you at Baylor in the sub-area!" the basketball star once captioned an Instagram post. "You tapped me on my shoulder and told me I took your milkshake (still up for debate lol) and I was immediately blown away at your beauty!"
What does Cherelle Griner do for a living?
Various sources cite Cherelle as a math teacher, but it seems she also has a knack for jurisprudence.
The Arkansas native graduated from North Carolina Central University's law school in spring 2022, and is currently a speaker at the institution, her IG bio says.
When she wasn't campaigning for her wife's safe return back to the United States this year, she was also putting effort into passing the Bar exam.
Their love story has had trials and tribulations, but Cherelle stopped at nothing to get through them.
Throughout nearly 10 months of Brittney's ordeal, the 30-year-old regularly posted to social media about her wife and had encouraging talks with U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on the phone to ensure the Phoenix Mercury Basketball star wasn't forgotten in Russia.
Her passion has inspired the families of Americans who were also "wrongfully detained" in other countries to not lose hope.
"Let’s share a unified commitment to bringing all Americans home to their families and loved ones," she wrote in a captioned post with President Biden back in September.
Brittney Griner has officially touched U.S. soil on December 9.