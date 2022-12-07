BC Teacher Suspended After Showing R-Rated Movie To Grade 2 Class & Students Felt 'Afraid'
She also told students stories about how she used to bully her peers.
A teacher in B.C. has been suspended after showing her Grade 2 class a bunch of inappropriate movies, including an R-rated horror movie. The teacher also told the students stories from her adolescence about bullying her peers, and some students reported feeling "afraid" when she became frustrated.
Cindy Chi-Ching Tong was teaching a Grade 2 class, typically aged between seven and eight years old, at a school in Delta when the incidents took place.
A consent resolution agreement said between October 2020 and February 2021, Tong had shown movies to the class at least once a week including over lunch and during instructional time.
The written agreement said during this period, Tong had shown her class PG13-rated movies including The House With A Clock In Its Walls, Iron Man 3, The Avengers and Dr. Strange.
The R-Rated first movie in the Halloween franchise left some of the students "frightened." R-Rated movies are advised for adults aged 18 or over.
The report also said she had put movies on for two days in a row once while she was completing report cards.
Although a learning support teacher in the classroom advised Tong that Grade 2 students should only be shown movies with a G rating, the day after the conversation, Tong put on The Avengers, a PG-13 title.
Tong also told students that she had been a bully in her school years and told them stories of forcing another student to eat an orange rind, that she had "smeared dog feces on a student's locker," punched someone and ran away from home.
She had also not set out daily lesson plans on what she would be teaching the children and assigned worksheets to the children without teaching the subject matter, leaving them to "attempt to figure things out on their own."
As part of the agreement, Tong received a one-day suspension of her teaching certificate and she was also ordered to complete a course on creating inclusive learning environments.
