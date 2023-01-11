Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

The LCBO's Online Services Are Down After A 'Cybersecurity Incident' & Here's What We Know

Its website and app are currently unavailable.

Ontario Editor
An LCBO storefront in Ottawa, Ontario. Right: The LCBO's website on January 11, 2023.

Jerome Cid | Dreamstime, Stuart McGinn | Narcity

A reported "cybersecurity incident" has impacted the Liquor Control Board of Ontario's (LCBO) online services.

The government agency confirmed the news on Twitter Tuesday afternoon and said it was working to resolve the issue.

"Please note: our website & mobile app are currently unavailable. We’re working to bring them back online and thank you for your patience & understanding," read a tweet from the LCBO. "Our in-store customer service remains unaffected."

The website was still down as of Wednesday, with a message thanking customers for their patience and understanding while reiterating the fact that in-store shopping was still an option.

"The LCBO is responding to a cybersecurity incident involving LCBO.com," the agency confirmed in a statement on Tuesday night. "While a full investigation is underway, LCBO.com and our mobile app are unavailable. The in-store experience remains unaffected."

The nature of this reported incident hasn't been made clear and there is no word yet on when the LCBO's website and app may be back online.

Some customers online reported the app had said the problem was the result of a "maintenance issue."

    Stuart McGinn
    Ontario Editor
    Stuart McGinn is Narcity's Ontario Editor and focuses mainly on covering major provincial and local news stories across the province.
