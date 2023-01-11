The LCBO's Online Services Are Down After A 'Cybersecurity Incident' & Here's What We Know
Its website and app are currently unavailable.
A reported "cybersecurity incident" has impacted the Liquor Control Board of Ontario's (LCBO) online services.
The government agency confirmed the news on Twitter Tuesday afternoon and said it was working to resolve the issue.
"Please note: our website & mobile app are currently unavailable. We’re working to bring them back online and thank you for your patience & understanding," read a tweet from the LCBO. "Our in-store customer service remains unaffected."
The website was still down as of Wednesday, with a message thanking customers for their patience and understanding while reiterating the fact that in-store shopping was still an option.
"The LCBO is responding to a cybersecurity incident involving LCBO.com," the agency confirmed in a statement on Tuesday night. "While a full investigation is underway, LCBO.com and our mobile app are unavailable. The in-store experience remains unaffected."
\u201cStatement regarding LCBO website cybersecurity incident\n//\nD\u00e9claration au sujet d\u2019un incident de cybers\u00e9curit\u00e9 sur le site LCBO\u201d— LCBO (@LCBO) 1673393760
The nature of this reported incident hasn't been made clear and there is no word yet on when the LCBO's website and app may be back online.
Some customers online reported the app had said the problem was the result of a "maintenance issue."