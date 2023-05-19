The LCBO Is Hiring For A Ton Of Positions In Toronto & You Could Make Up To 150K A Year
There is an abundance of high-paying six-figure salaries. 💰💰💰
If you're on the lookout for a well-paying job in Toronto, then you're in luck! The LCBO is currently seeking candidates to fill a bunch of positions across the city.
What's even more enticing is the potential to earn over $150,000 a year.
With a wide range of roles available, this is an excellent chance to join the LCBO team and secure a financially rewarding career in one of Toronto's most prominent establishments.
Manager, Disaster Recovery Services
An LCBO in Toronto
Salary: $71,490 to $128,724
Who Should Apply: To qualify for this position, you must have a Bachelor's degree in Information Technology or a closely related discipline. An Associate Business Continuity Professional (ABCP) certification is also required.
Director, Business Partnership
Salary: $83,452 to $154,920
Who Should Apply: You should have a Bachelor's degree in HR, Business, Industrial Relations, Organizational Development, or a related field, as well least 10 years of relevant experience.
Learning and Talent Development Consultant
A LCBO storefront
Salary: $57,235 to $97,506
Who Should Apply: Candidates need to have post-secondary education and at least five years of experience in developing and delivering learning programs in a corporate environment.
Preferred education backgrounds include Adult Training & Development, Leadership, Organizational Development, or equivalent fields.
Location Research Analyst
Salary: $38.86 to $47.24
Who Should Apply: Applicants need a post-secondary education in Geography specializing in GIS, Geomatics, Urban Planning, or a related field.
Additionally, you should have at least two years of experience conducting different types of spatial analysis.
Senior Translator
Salary: $57,235 to $97,506
Who Should Apply: Individuals need a university degree or diploma in translation or a related field. They should also have at least five years of experience as a translator in marketing or corporate affairs, along with 5+ years of experience using computer-assisted translation applications.
Financial Analyst
An LCBO in Toronto
Salary: $57,235 to $97,506
Who Should Apply: To be considered for this role, candidates must have post-secondary education in accounting, finance, or a related field.