I Ranked 6 Of The LCBO's New Spring Drinks From Best To Worst & They're All Under $5
You can drink good for cheap. 💰
If hitting up the LCBO is your favourite Ontario pastime, then you should probably get hip to the new beverages its serving up this spring, no?
Luckily for you, I recently attended the company's spring preview to get the scoop on the new LCBO drinks and there were more than a few stand-outs and flops.
Now, I'm no tasting expert, as made evident by the fact that I just had to look up how to spell palate. However, I've drank enough seasonal LCBO cocktails over the years to have at least some semblance of what's good.
So, I tried every new spring drink they had, to ensure when I got home I could write down which ones were delicious because rent is too high to be drinking yucky, friends, far too high.
Cutwater Rum Mint & Lime Mojito
Cutwater Mint and Lime Rum Mojito
Ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktails can be a hit or miss, but Cutwater's Mint and Lime Rum Mojito is a definite winner in my books.
Why? Because it actually tastes like a well-crafted mojito, not just rum and sweetener in a can. I don't know how. Magic? But it does.
All the accents and subtle flavours of the mint and lime are there, distilled, but there.
The second I took a sip, I immediately pictured myself on Centre Island with a pack of these bad boys letting the wind blow through my locks.
I loved it. This one gets the top spot on my list.
French 75 Gin Cocktail
French 75 Gin Cocktail
I don't usually drink gin because it likes to embarrass me. However, French 75's new gin cocktail got me reacquainted with the spirit in a way that was so refreshing that I almost forgot why I stopped drinking it in the first place.
Its taste was subtle, like a slightly sweetened San Pellegrino, so people who don't love the taste of alcohol should definitely grab a few during their next LCBO run.
It is a well-balanced combination of citrus and bite.
I probably won't be dipping into too much of these for my own dignity this spring, but it's delicious. So, I highly recommend gin lovers check it out.
Coldstream Peach Iced Tea
Coldstream Peach Iced Tea
I like peaches, and not just because it's the best emoji.
But, because I started drinking during my first year of college, and for some reason, I thought throwing back pourings of Peach Schnapps like it was a Capri-Sun would be a good idea.
Needless to say, this drink brings back some memories.
However, unlike the peachy drinks of my post-secondary past, this one tasted fantastic. Not too strong, not too sweet and immediately refreshing.
If your go-to candy is Fuzzy Peaches, this is the springtime drink for you.
Wyatt Rose Ranch Water Mexican Lime
Wyatt Rose Ranch Water Mexican Lime
I neither loved nor hated this drink, which for me, means I'd probably never buy it. The tequila was good, but the drink was overall just really bland — Imagine drinking a watered-down shot of Jose Cuervo with lime.
Personally, I think you'd be better off buying a good tequila and cutting it with water yourself than picking up a pack of these at the LCBO.
The Keg 'Keg Size' Caesar
The Keg 'Keg Size' Caesar
Look the Keg has fantastic caesars, but I don't think their new RTD captures that experience at all.
I mean, if you find yourself reaching for a Clamato juice or a V8 when the sun comes out, this drink's spicy tomato flavour will likely satisfy your cravings.
However, nothing about it really blew me away. I certainly didn't feel like someone had canned the Keg and brought it to me, which is what I would want out of a drink like this.
Cutwater Tequila Margarita
Cutwater Tequila Margarita
Cutwater had me with their mojito but lost me with their tequila margarita.
The tequila is way too harsh. You end up feeling like you're drinking nail polish, and the quality of agave necessary to make such a processed drink work just isn't there.
Unfortunately, this beverage also left a sour aftertaste in my mouth, which was unpleasant enough to land it at the bottom of my list.
Hopefully, this list provided you with some drink recommendations for the season or at the very least made you laugh.
Oh, and in case you're a fast scroller, here are the drinks listed from best to worst again:
- Cutwater Rum Mint & Lime Mojito
- French 75 Gin Cocktail
- Coldstream Peach Iced Tea
- Wyatt Rose Ranch Water Mexican Lime
- The Keg 'Keg Size' Caesar
- Cutwater Tequila Margarita
Please note that these are solely my views on the drinks and it's best to sample them yourself— who knows, the tequila drink may end up being your go-to, just don't hold me responsible if it's not your cup of tea.
Remember to drink responsibly, folks.
