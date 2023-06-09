6 Budget-Friendly LCBO Wines That Cost $15 Or Less & What People Are Saying About Them
The people have decided! 🍷
Looking to score a nice bottle of wine but on a low budget? Don't fret, friend. As it turns out, the LCBO has a pretty decent selection of options that cost $15 or less and you don't even have to do the research yourself!
Narcity has taken the liberty of diving into the world of affordable wines and gathering feedback from enthusiasts to ensure you have all the information you need to make the best choice for you.
We've compiled a list of the top LCBO wines within the price range and, with a little help from Vivino, collected the opinions and reviews from people who have had the pleasure of tasting them.
Whether you like fruity Ontario rosés or bold California reds, the insights we gathered will guide you in selecting the perfect affordable bottle for your next social outing.
So, without further ado, let's delve into these delightful LCBO wines under $15 and discover what people have to say about these affordable gems.
Pelee Island Lola Sparkling Blush
Price: $14.95
Score: 3.7 stars based on 1,340 ratings
Notes: Known for having a delightful mix of watermelon, fruit candy, and a touch of spice in its aromas and flavours. It has a smooth and dry character, which adds to its overall appeal.
What People Are Saying About It: "There is an undeniable level of sweetness which would normally have me hesitating. However, it was followed by a dry and tart element that brought balance and worked out nicely in the end," one user wrote.
"Incredibly refreshing and a perfect fit for summer. Light bubbles, notes of strawberry, vanilla and blood orange," added another.
"Perhaps I'm bias towards the sparkling wines, but [I] thought this was a really [nice] drinking wine with a lovely fruit [flavour] and crisp finish. Not a lot of structure, but not what the wine is going for," reads one comment.
Barefoot Moscato
Price: $12.95
Score: 3.8 stars based on 18,740 ratings
Notes: The aroma of this wine reveals notes of ripe pears, peaches, and orange blossoms, accompanied by honey and honeydew melon. Its sweetness is notably balanced by lemony acidity.
What People Are Saying About It: "This is my secret love. Taste like grape juice [with notes of] honeysuckle, flowers, sweet tart, and pineapple. [However], it's really sweet and not for the dry wine drinker," reads a comment on Vivino.
"It's a deliberately sweet wine, so expect sweet. Really good for a warm afternoon [and washing] down a nice seafood meal. Light bubbles. Fruity [and] refreshing," added another.
"A very easy wine to drink, suitable for parties and a [good alternative] for a dessert wine. I enjoyed this as a change from my usual whites," one user wrote.
California Roots Cabernet Sauvignon
Price: $15.00
Score: 3.4 stars based on 1,617 ratings
Notes: This wine offers flavours of red and black fruits, accompanied by subtle hints of vanilla, spice, and toasted oak. The palate is described as "juicy" with a "lingering finish."
What People Are Saying About It: "This is one of my favourite cheap reds. Smooth a hint of berry, maybe cherry and oak. To me this is a perfect 'I want to sit sip on something easy and comfortable,'" praised one reviewer.
"Watch out two buck chuck, there's a new b-tch in town. With bite to the lips that delivers smooth drinkability for less than the price of Crunchwrap Supreme," added another.
"Considering the price, this wine [offers] great value. It's balanced and has surprisingly lengthy aftertaste. It's rather light but has enough body to be enjoyable," wrote a user.
Smoky Bay Cabernet Sauvignon
Price: $11.95
Score: 3.5 stars based on 2,123 ratings
Notes: This wine has hints of dried herbs, rye bread, oak, and baking spices. It has a medium body, offering a fruity profile, and features "soft silky tannins."
What People Are Saying About It: "A bit light and slightly too acidic for a Cabernet Sauvignon for my taste, but this isn't bad for a cheap bottle. Displays some decent vanilla and oak," wrote one user.
"I'm confused by this wine. It's small for a [ Cabernet Sauvignon] but smooth and yet unrefined. Sticky cough syrup and cloying. Cranberries and warm apple pie. Decent but unspectacular," added another.
"Very lovely cheap wine. Tasty and not aggressive. It [seems] like it [would] go well with pretty much anything. 13 per cent so you get a good bang for your buck [too]," read someone else's review.
Il Piatto Mare Pecorino Terre Di Chieti
Price: $12.95
Notes: This is brand-new wine has yet to be reviewed. However, the product's notes tells tasters to "expect pleasant aromas of fruit and flowers with clear mineral notes on the nose and ripe fruit flavours on the palate.
The wine is praised for its freshness and good structure, which carries through to the finish. It is best served chilled and pairs well with fish dishes, fresh cheeses, and pasta
It's worth noting that anyone who purchases this bottle of wine will receive 100 bonus Aeroplane points. This offer is valid until June 17, 2023.
Woodbridge By Robert Mondavi Cabernet Sauvignon
Price: $14.80
Score: 3.4 stars based on 31,639 reviews
Notes: This wine is said to evoke flavours of plum, wild berry, and coffee. It has a balanced acidity and smooth tannins.
What People Have To Say About It: "I liked this a lot. It's smooth, moreish and easy going, and would pay well with any number of dishes. I don't always love California [Cabernet Sauvignon], but this was a winner," one comment reads.
"Another easy to drink wine. Nothing special, not elegant or complex. Presents a ruby red colour and aromas of black fruit in the mouth its balanced and bold, [it] tastes like blackberry, plum and vanilla," added another.
"This is an average but nonetheless enjoyable choice. A good and standard [Cabernet Sauvignon] with little nose and much fruitiness. The price is right, [and] the sipping is pleasurable. In times when frugality is a reality, I say thanks Robert Mondavi [for this] simple gift."