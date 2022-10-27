10 LCBO Wines Under $20 That Actually Taste Good, According To An Ontario TikToker
You don't have to break the bank for a good bottle!
Toronto TikTokerMillenials love wineKaity shared ten great tasting bottles from LCBO with Narcity that will impress your in-laws for under $20.
When it comes to finding good wine on a budget, it can feel a bit daunting but Kaity says there is a ton of great options in the $15 to $20 price range.
According to Kaity, the difference in taste between a $20 to $40 bottle of wine is actually not "super noticeable," so you don't necessarily need to splurge out an extra $20 in the name of taste.
"I think you'll only really start to notice the difference when you go above $60 or $70."
Kaity is well known for her affordable wine TikToks and is also a Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET) diploma candidate, which means she definitely knows her stuff.
So whether you need a bottle for a party or a gift for your bestie this holiday season, you can rest assured with these professional recommendations of tasty and affordable wines.
Here are ten affordable and great-tasting bottles from LCBO just in time for the holidays, according to Kaity.
Nardelli 1976 Negroamro Primitivo 2020
Nardelli 1976 Negroamro Primitivo 2020
@millennialslovewine | Instagram
Price: $18.95
Type: Negroamaro Blend
Occasion: If you have anyone who's a bit fancy or bougie on your wishlist, this gold "eye-catching" bottle makes the perfect gift, according to Kaity.
Friexenet Rose IGT
Friexenet Rose IGT
@millennialslovewine | Instagram
Price: $18.95
Type: Rosé
Occasion: This rosé is pretty and tasty.
"It's in a really pretty carved bottle," said Kaity. "I think it would be a great gift for your bestie or even a mom or an aunt."
Oyser Bay Sauvignon Blanc
Oyser Bay Sauvignon Blanc
@millennialslovewine | Instagram
Price: $19.95
Type: Sauvignon Blanc
Occasion: Kaity says this bottle is a "crowd pleaser" and great to bring to a work party because "everyone loves it."
Bastide Miraflors Syrah/Vieilles Vignes Grenache 2019
Bastide Miraflors Syrah/Vieilles Vignes Grenache 2019
@millennialslovewine | Instagram
Price: $19.95
Type: Syrah/Grenache
Occasion: Kaity says this bottle is worth a lot more than it's priced and will make a great gift for your in-laws, that know a lot about wine.
"This will definitely impress them."
Foss Marai Extra Dry
Foss Marai Extra Dry
@millennialslovewine | Instagram
Price: $19.95
Type: Sparkling
Occasion: Kaity says this "beautiful blue bottle" is perfect for a hostess gift.
El Gorú Monastrell/Syrah/Petit Verdot
El Gorú Monastrell/Syrah/Petit Verdot
@millennialslovewine | Instagram
Price: $14.95
Type: Mourvèdre Blend
Occasion: If you have an artsy relative who you don't know how to shop for, Kaity recommends gifting them this funky bottle with a "man with crazy hair" on it.
Vicente Faria Animus Douro DO
Vicente Faria Animus Douro DO
@millennialslovewine | Instagram
Price: $13
Type: Red blend
Occasion: Kaity says this bottle is great for dinner parties because it will pair well with a variety of foods and that she actually served it at her own engagement party!
Cordorniu Brut Clasico
Cordorniu Brut Clasico
@millennialslovewine | Instagram
Price: $14.95
Type: Cava
Occasion: If you're looking for some affordable sparkling for your wine spritzer or mimosa, Kaity recommends this bottle for all your mixing needs.
Susana Balbo Crios Torrontes
Susana Balbo Crios Torrontes
@millennialslovewine | Instagram
Price: $13.95 (on sale)
Type: Torrontes
Occasion: Kaity says this is one of the most "underrated" bottles of white wine at LCBO, so you may want to keep it on hand for a variety of occasions.
Gérard Bertrand Côte des Roses Rosé 2021
Gérard Bertrand Côte des Roses Rosé 2021
@millennialslovewine | Instagram
Price: $10.95
Type: Rosé
Occasion: "The half-sized bottle is perfect for a stocking stuffer or add-on gift," says Kaity