7 Celebrity Alcohol Brands You Can Get At The LCBO & These Reviews Are Brutally Honest
"I refuse to call this stuff tequila." 🥂
If you've walked the aisles of your local LCBO, wondering what to bring to that party or what liquor you're feeling tonight, there's a good chance you've wandered by some of these liquor brands owned by celebrities.
As a matter of fact, there are a ton of bottles that you can get on the shelves of the LCBO that are from some of the world's most famous people, from Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson to Kendall Jenner to, yes, even George Clooney — not to mention Canada's own Ryan Reynolds.
With all of these available at the LCBO, customers who've tried these boozy drinks have also taken to the alcohol retailer's website to give their honest thoughts on the quality of each. And some are really, brutally honest.
So, here are some of the most popular celebrity alcohol brands and people's honest reviews.
Ryan Reynolds's Aviation Gin
Price: $44.45
If you've been following Ryan Reynolds over the last few years, you will know that he has his own gin company, Aviation American Gin.
According to the Ontario liquor store website, it's made from "a unique combination of carefully selected botanicals" and is described as being "layered with citrus zest, juniper and floral notes."
However, the liquor's average rating of 3.7 stars on the LCBO's website is evidence there is a bit more going on with this bottle, but people are generally in favour of it.
One of the more scathing reviews called it "an unpolished and basic gin" that might as well be called "paint thinner." Ouch!
"Tastes exactly like mouthwash or Crest white strips," said one person. Another comment said it "tastes like bubblegum that was left under a table."
The comments weren't all bad, however. One of the 14 five-star reviewers said they "did not expect such a wonderful combination of flavours."
"However the gin is delicious and smooth, much as I think Ryan Reynolds himself would taste," remarked one potential cannibal.
"It is so smooth. Makes for an excellent martini," said another review.
Dan Aykroyd's Crystal Head Vodka
Price: $61.95
Did you know that Canadian funnyman Dan Aykroyd has his own vodka? And it comes in a very unique bottle and can only be bought for a more premium price.
On the LCBO website, the vodka has "clean neutral grain aromas and flavours with a delicate touch of citrus."
And based on the reviews, there seems to be a generally positive consensus, with an average of 3.9 stars.
One of the positive reviews said that "it tastes incredible and you can easily drink it straight, or with a wedge of orange as Dan [Aykroyd] recommends."
"Super smooth and delicious, 100% would drink again," said another.
But with anything, it wasn't all good. One of the three one-star reviews said that Crystal Head Vodka " tastes like acetone and burns," with another saying they "would give less than a star" on their review.
George Clooney's Casamigos Tequila
Price: $84.50
Not only is Geroge Clooney among the most handsome people ever to live, but he is also a successful tequila mogul.
Casamigos, his blanco tequila, is described as "medium-bodied and smooth with fruity character of honey, apple, pepper and florals" on the liquor store's website.
And, surprisingly the reviews seem to agree that this is a good tequila, with their "blanco" killing it with an average star rate of 4.7.
For context, there are 20 five-star reviews and only 1 one-star review.
On the positive end, people are saying, "It's the perfect sipping tequila."
"This drink made me love tequila again," said one, which is high praise for anyone who's sworn off alcohol.
"Gentle, delicate and delicious, it's worth paying more," wrote another reviewer.
As for the lone one-star review, they said, "I don't even think it tastes like Tequila."
"Partyers will probably like mixing it. But If you're looking to enjoy a Tequila for what is good about tequila miss this one.
Not good," they added.
So, to at least one person, Clooney's abilities as an actor don't meet his as a tequila maker.
Matthew McConaughey's Wild Turkey Long Branch Bourbon
Price: $61.95
Alright, Alright, Alright!
Time to sit back with a bit of whiskey made by one of the world's most famous Texans.
According to the LCBO site, taking a sip of this bourbon means getting "flavours of caramel, citrus and smoke" with a warm finish.
Not only that, but this bourbon actually seems to be getting some love on the LCBO website, with an average star rating of 4.5.
"Such an underdog in this price point," said one reviewer.
"This is an excellent bourbon," said another, adding, "It has taken the place as one of my favourite bourbons."
Interestingly enough, this drink doesn't have any one-star reviews on the site, however, it does have one two-star review that states that it's "okay."
"I find that Longbranch is very easy & friendly to any beginner that has never tried a Wild Turkey whiskey before," they continued, adding that they'd have given it a higher review if the bourbon had a higher alcohol volume.
More like, okay, okay, okay!
Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila
Price: $75.20
Among the people on this planet most famous for being famous, Kendall Jenner also has herself a tequila brand that you can get at the LCBO.
818 Tequila is described on the Ontario liquor website as having "sweet agave, vanilla, citrus fruit, and floral nuances" and being "fruity with a silky finish."
However, the consensus in the customer reviews seems to be on the more negative side, with an average of 2.1 stars for the tequila. As a matter of fact, of the 30 reviews on the website, 22 of them are one-star. Yikes!
"I love tequila and so do most of my friends but nobody could stomach this," said one reviewer.
"One of the blandest tequilas I have ever tasted," said another.
One ruthless review said, "I refuse to call this stuff tequila, it's rubbing alcohol with a scent of agave and a slight taste of rubber and a long-lasting turpentine finish.
Scrolling through the reviews, it's not hard to find words like "horrible" or even "the worst tequila I've ever had."
But, there were about eight reviews that were in the five-star realm.
"We used the whole bottle for brunch cocktails and had a ball!" said one of the positive reviews.
"The only tequila that I have ever liked," said one, with another reviewer saying, "I can't believe I'm saying this, but this is my new fav tequila."
What one is it? Well, if you're curious, you'll have to drop the money and try it for yourself to find out.
Wayne Gretzky's Canadian Cream Whiskey
Price: $35.95
You've probably seen the hockey legend's wine, but did you know he had a boozy bottle on the shelves?
Per the LCBO website, his "Canadian Cream Whiskey" has "aromas and flavours of cream, almond, biscuits and nutmeg" and is made with real Ontario cream.
And seems to be a fan favourite with a 4.7-star rating -- not quite 99, though.
"Delicious in coffee and in holiday drinks," said one of the five-star reviewers.
"This is by far superior than Baileys (which I've loved forever)," said another one of the positive reviews for the cream.
Lots of reviews are calling it their "favourite' cream liqueur."
Of the more negative reviews, there was only 1 two-star review, with them stating that they "quite enjoyed" the product, but when they bought a restock, they claimed their bottles were "curdled." So while it is an unfortunate alleged situation, not an issue with the product as a whole!
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Teremana Tequila
Price: $53.60
And finally, another actor with Canadian roots and a liquor brand. The Rock is another in a long line of celebs with their own tequila. Strange how that happens!
On the LCBO website, his tequila has a solid four stars on average and is described as having "star-studded notes of citrus, agave, vanilla, and earth."
And, generally, people seem to be on board with it.
"Five-star satisfaction guaranteed," wrote one reviewer.
Another person said it "goes down very smooth, sweet and citrus flavour, no after-burn," with others saying they "Highly recommend this tequila."
There are a few one-star reviews coming in to counterbalance the love, though.
"Totally disappointed," said one review, recommending Jose Cuervo over this one.
"Reminded me of cheap tequila that I drank at clubs in my younger days," said another in an evocative sense that we can all probably relate to.
So, it seems like a few people have split opinions on what The Rock is cooking!
So, now you can know what celeb alcohol you want to bring to your next dinner party, whether you like gin or tequila, the LCBO's review section has got the answers for you.
Happy sipping, Canada!
