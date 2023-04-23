6 Surreal Spots In BC To Add To Your 2023 Summer Bucket List (PHOTOS)
Brilliant blue waters, geological phenomena and fantastical views.
B.C.'s diverse climate, terrain, flora and fauna are truly something to behold, and certain parts of the province can feel like they're on another planet entirely.
There are dreamy spots across the province that you can easily road trip to from major cities — even though you'll be staying local, it'll feel like you're in a totally different dimension.
Here are a few places to add to your bucket list if you love warm weather, cool water and otherworldly views.
Botanical Beach
Address: Juan de Fuca Provincial Park, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: Located on the west coast of southern Vancouver Island, you'll find great hiking trails and unbelievable surf at Juan de Fuca National Park, but the most spectacular sight to behold is Botanical Beach.
At low tide, visitors can view marine creatures, plants and intertidal life. As it's a protected area, visitors should leave no trace and take nothing but pictures.
Liard River Hot Springs
Address: 497 Alaska Hwy, Liard River, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: For a multi-coloured sensory experience, head north to Liard River Hot Springs. Here, you'll find steamy turquoise waters surrounded by a vibrant boreal forest.
Though it can take a while to get here, Liard River's remote location and relaxing ambiance make it easy to leave any and all troubles behind.
Hole in the Wall
Address: Port Alberni, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: This spot is aptly named the "Hole in the Wall," and can be found along an easy trail in Port Alberni on Vancouver Island, just a three-hour road trip from Vancouver. A hidden gem, this spot doesn't get too busy — if you're lucky, you might even have the place to yourself.
Yoho National Park
Address: Yoho National Park, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: There's so much ground to cover at Yoho National Park, and you can tailer the experience to your interests. History buffs can learn about the park's archeological history on a guided fossil hike, but if you're more into content creation than geology, check out the second-tallest waterfall in Canada.
Tribune Bay
Address: Hornby Island, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: There's a reason this spot's been nicknamed "Little Hawaii." The crystal-blue waters here will make you feel like you're on the Pacific Islands.
Lounge on the white-sand beaches and let your worries float away — you're on vacation, baby!
Cheam Peak
Address: North Cascades, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: From base to summit, there are vistas every step of the way along this 8.4-kilometre trail. Make a rest stop on the rolling hills for Pride and Prejudice vibes and finish the journey with a birds-eye view of the Fraser Valley that'll take your breath away.
- This Stunning Beach From The Movie 'Twilight' Is Just A Road Trip From Vancouver (PHOTOS) ›
- Disney's 'Halloweentown' Is An Actual Place & It's A Road Trip Away From Vancouver ›
- Ryan Reynolds' Aviation Gin Distillery Is A Road Trip From Vancouver & The Tour Looks Epic ›
- 6 Road Trips To The US From BC That You Have To Add To Your Bucket List This Year ›