This Huge Farm For Sale In BC Has Stunning Views & Is Still Cheaper Than A Vancouver Condo
It honestly looks like it's in the European countryside.
If you browse real estate for sale in small towns in B.C. and you're almost definitely going to find a better value than what you'd get in the main cities.
Take this enormous home for sale in Bella Coola, for example. Right next to the mountains on a sprawling 24-acre property, the hobby-farm-slash-family-home is on the market for $595,000 — cheaper than the average spot in Vancouver.
In case you're wondering, the benchmark price for a condo in Metro Vancouver, according to WOWA, is $714,000 (horse barns and sprawling land not included).
Family room in Bella Colla property with a TV setup and lofted ceilings.Courtesy of Landquest
This place's proximity to waterfalls, rivers, blueberry bushes and wildlife isn't its only allure — the three-bedroom home is astonishingly spacious and equally charming. Hello, lofted ceilings and skylights!
It has a huge porch, too, with views that you'd be hard-pressed to get tired of.A large porch with views of tall trees. There's even a natural spring water source nearby, which has an undeniable cool factor in addition to some obvious practical benefits.
A large porch with views of tall trees.Courtesy of Landquest
Other buildings on the property include a chicken coop, a two-door garage, a storage shed and a large shop that the listing says could double as a rentable Airbnb. Yay for passive income!
Oh, and there's a horse barn, too. If you're ready to ditch the city in favour of equestrian living and fresh air, you could pass your days riding or hiking along the trails surrounding your property.
A wooden horse barn in Bella Coola, B.C.Courtesy of Landquest
Basically, it sounds like Stardew Valley or Animal Crossing but it's real life.
Living in Bella Coola doesn't entail being deserted in the boonies by any means — the listing mentions that there are daily one-hour flights to Vancouver.
Family Home & Hobby Farm in Bella Coola
House for sale in Bella Coola, B.C.
Price: $595,000
Address: 3720 Mackenzie Hwy. 20, Bella Coola, B.C.