bc real estate

This Huge Farm For Sale In BC Has Stunning Views & Is Still Cheaper Than A Vancouver Condo

It honestly looks like it's in the European countryside.

Associate Editor, Vancouver
Mountain view and horse on Bella Coola property. Right: wood-panelled house for sale in B.C.

Mountain view and horse on Bella Coola property. Right: wood-panelled house for sale in B.C.

Courtesy of Landquest

If you browse real estate for sale in small towns in B.C. and you're almost definitely going to find a better value than what you'd get in the main cities.

Take this enormous home for sale in Bella Coola, for example. Right next to the mountains on a sprawling 24-acre property, the hobby-farm-slash-family-home is on the market for $595,000 — cheaper than the average spot in Vancouver.

In case you're wondering, the benchmark price for a condo in Metro Vancouver, according to WOWA, is $714,000 (horse barns and sprawling land not included).

Family room in Bella Colla property with a TV setup and lofted ceilings.Family room in Bella Colla property with a TV setup and lofted ceilings.Courtesy of Landquest

This place's proximity to waterfalls, rivers, blueberry bushes and wildlife isn't its only allure — the three-bedroom home is astonishingly spacious and equally charming. Hello, lofted ceilings and skylights!

It has a huge porch, too, with views that you'd be hard-pressed to get tired of.

A large porch with views of tall trees. There's even a natural spring water source nearby, which has an undeniable cool factor in addition to some obvious practical benefits.

A large porch with views of tall trees.A large porch with views of tall trees.Courtesy of Landquest

Other buildings on the property include a chicken coop, a two-door garage, a storage shed and a large shop that the listing says could double as a rentable Airbnb. Yay for passive income!

Oh, and there's a horse barn, too. If you're ready to ditch the city in favour of equestrian living and fresh air, you could pass your days riding or hiking along the trails surrounding your property.

A wooden horse barn in Bella Coola, B.C.A wooden horse barn in Bella Coola, B.C.Courtesy of Landquest

Basically, it sounds like Stardew Valley or Animal Crossing but it's real life.

Living in Bella Coola doesn't entail being deserted in the boonies by any means — the listing mentions that there are daily one-hour flights to Vancouver.

Family Home & Hobby Farm in Bella Coola

House for sale in Bella Coola, B.C.

House for sale in Bella Coola, B.C.

Courtesy of Landquest

Price: $595,000

Address: 3720 Mackenzie Hwy. 20, Bella Coola, B.C.

Listing

From Your Site Articles
Sierra Riley
Associate Editor, Vancouver
Sierra Riley is an Editor for the Studio department focused on sponsored content and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
Recommended For You
Loading...