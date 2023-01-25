Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

facebook marketplace

9 Free Things On Facebook Marketplace In Vancouver Right Now & There Are Some Great Finds

There are even some brand-name items!

Associate Editor, Vancouver
French coach with wood framing. Right: North Face jacket.

Jennine Lehwald | Facebook Marketplace, Salzitsa Blagoeva | Facebook Marketplace

There's a lot of free stuff on Facebook Marketplace in Vancouver ranging from a full-on piano to a typewriter.

The Wild West of bazaars, Facebook Marketplace can be a cornucopia of junk — but you might strike gold. It's like thrifting, you just have to dig around to find the good stuff.

Lucky for you, we've done the work to find all the coolest items that up for grabs.

Here are nine things that cost zero dollars (the only catch is that you'll likely have to pick the thing up).

Lockers

Four grey industrial lockers.

Conor Trahar | Facebook Marketplace

These UBC industrial lockers could be the innovative storage solution you haven't yet considered. A funky statement piece, the lockers could be painted to match your apartment or add a pop of colour. Look at this as an opportunity to be a trendsetter.

Listing

A Crockpot

Old crock pot on kitchen counter.

Sam Sh | Facebook Marketplace

Old but sturdy, this slow cooker apparently still works perfectly and "has lots of life left." No cracks, either! Sounds like a good excuse to make some stew, TBH.

Listing

A vintage typewriter

Old olivetti typewriter.

Cristina Padres | Facebook Marketplace

This one's in need of some TLC, according to the listing. The jury's out on if it even works (Narcity contacted the poster for comment) — but at the very least it's a cool decorative piece.

Transport yourself to the days of analog print. If it works, you could pen a manuscript — or just write "all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy" over and over. Whatever floats your boat!

Listing

A North Face jacket

North Face green jacket.

Salzitsa Blagoeva | Facebook Marketplace

This poster is asking for a simple trade: you give them a few donatable household goods (like tea, toothpaste or liquid hand soap) and they will give you this vibrant size-small women's North Face jacket.

Listing

Yoga mat

Rolled-up yoga mat.

Dwai Aye | Facebook Marketplace

This person's got multiple yoga mats that they're giving away for free, so you can get into your wellness practice while saving a buck. Plus, it's better for the environment to buy a used one than a new one!

Listing

A fancy French couch

French-style couch.

Jennine Lehwald | Facebook Marketplace

Someone's giving away a vintage three-seat sofa, two-seat love seat and single-seat sofa chair for free. While they could use some reupholstering or a deep clean, it's a gorgeous set that'll probably go quickly.

Listing

A piano

Wooden piano.

Heidi Davis | Facebook Marketplace

Not a grand piano as the listing states, it still might be a sign to tap into your musical side. The vintage upright piano is apparently in working condition and is made of "beautiful solid wood." There are multiple pianos on Facebook Marketplace for free right now, so don't worry this one's already spoken for.

Listing

Equestrian boots

Brown leather boots.

Karen Nelkenbrecher | Facebook Marketplace

Calling all horse girls, boys and folks with women's size 7.5 feet. These leather, fleece-lined boots are apparently "great for around the barn," but they could also work as a fashion statement. Yeehaw.

Listing

A Nespresso cup

Nespresso ceramic cup on wood table.

Shawna May | Facebook Marketplace

This never-been-used espresso cup came in the Nespresso advent calendar, according to the poster. It's a super cute addition to your morning java routine.

Listing

