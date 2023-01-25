9 Free Things On Facebook Marketplace In Vancouver Right Now & There Are Some Great Finds
There are even some brand-name items!
There's a lot of free stuff on Facebook Marketplace in Vancouver ranging from a full-on piano to a typewriter.
The Wild West of bazaars, Facebook Marketplace can be a cornucopia of junk — but you might strike gold. It's like thrifting, you just have to dig around to find the good stuff.
Lucky for you, we've done the work to find all the coolest items that up for grabs.
Here are nine things that cost zero dollars (the only catch is that you'll likely have to pick the thing up).
Lockers
Four grey industrial lockers.
Conor Trahar | Facebook Marketplace
These UBC industrial lockers could be the innovative storage solution you haven't yet considered. A funky statement piece, the lockers could be painted to match your apartment or add a pop of colour. Look at this as an opportunity to be a trendsetter.
A Crockpot
Old crock pot on kitchen counter.
Old but sturdy, this slow cooker apparently still works perfectly and "has lots of life left." No cracks, either! Sounds like a good excuse to make some stew, TBH.
A vintage typewriter
Old olivetti typewriter.
Cristina Padres | Facebook Marketplace
This one's in need of some TLC, according to the listing. The jury's out on if it even works (Narcity contacted the poster for comment) — but at the very least it's a cool decorative piece.
Transport yourself to the days of analog print. If it works, you could pen a manuscript — or just write "all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy" over and over. Whatever floats your boat!
A North Face jacket
North Face green jacket.
Salzitsa Blagoeva | Facebook Marketplace
This poster is asking for a simple trade: you give them a few donatable household goods (like tea, toothpaste or liquid hand soap) and they will give you this vibrant size-small women's North Face jacket.
Yoga mat
Rolled-up yoga mat.
Dwai Aye | Facebook Marketplace
This person's got multiple yoga mats that they're giving away for free, so you can get into your wellness practice while saving a buck. Plus, it's better for the environment to buy a used one than a new one!
A fancy French couch
French-style couch.
Jennine Lehwald | Facebook Marketplace
Someone's giving away a vintage three-seat sofa, two-seat love seat and single-seat sofa chair for free. While they could use some reupholstering or a deep clean, it's a gorgeous set that'll probably go quickly.
A piano
Wooden piano.
Heidi Davis | Facebook Marketplace
Not a grand piano as the listing states, it still might be a sign to tap into your musical side. The vintage upright piano is apparently in working condition and is made of "beautiful solid wood." There are multiple pianos on Facebook Marketplace for free right now, so don't worry this one's already spoken for.
Equestrian boots
Brown leather boots.
Karen Nelkenbrecher | Facebook Marketplace
Calling all horse girls, boys and folks with women's size 7.5 feet. These leather, fleece-lined boots are apparently "great for around the barn," but they could also work as a fashion statement. Yeehaw.
A Nespresso cup
Nespresso ceramic cup on wood table.
Shawna May | Facebook Marketplace
This never-been-used espresso cup came in the Nespresso advent calendar, according to the poster. It's a super cute addition to your morning java routine.