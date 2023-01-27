Flair Airlines Is Offering Free Flights To Vancouver This Summer But You Have To Book ASAP
Airport fees and taxes still apply. ✈️
Flair Airlines is offering up free flights to Vancouver — yes, you read the right — but only for three hours today, so get booking!
On Friday, January 27, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. PT, you can book a flight with 100% off base fares that departs from one of ten different cities in Canada.
In order to get the deal, you have to book your trip dates between June 16-31, 2023, and use the promo code: flairxfvded. The wild deal is thanks to Vancouver's FVDED music festival, which is happening on June 23 to 24.
Jack Harlow and ODESZA are headlining this year's festival, and now your flight there is covered. You don't need to be attending the festival in order to get a free ticket, but it's a big bonus for those who want to.
Either way, a summer trip to B.C. is never a bad idea — especially when it's this cheap.
The promo code gives 100% off base fares, but it's first-come-first-serve for over 1,000 tickets, so the clock is ticking.
While the base fare flight is free, you will have to pay fees and taxes which will vary by departure city. The lowest-priced ticket is just $22, for the fees and taxes, and it's from London, Ontario to Vancouver.
The promotion also is for flights to Abbotsford, so take your pick of the two B.C. locations!
The cities with flights into Vancouver on the airline are Calgary (YYC), Edmonton (YEG), Kelowna (YLW), Kitchener-Waterloo (YKF), London (YXU), Montreal (YUL), Ottawa (YUL), Saskatoon (YXE), Toronto (YYZ) and, Winnipeg (YWG).
If you want to fly into Abbotsford you can depart from Calgary (YYC), Edmonton (YEG), Kitchener-Waterloo (YKF), Toronto (YYZ), or Winnipeg (YWG).