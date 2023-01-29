This Adorable Small Town In BC Feels Like A World Away & It's Not Even Far From Vancouver
It gives Stars Hollow a run for its money.
Just a half-hour drive from Vancouver, Steveston is a sleepy fishing village in B.C. that knows how to turn up the charm.
Whether you're looking to thrift at the second-hand shop (there are some seriously great finds) or munch on some mouth-watering donuts, Steveston is a quaint, walkable town that makes for an ideal day trip away from the city.
Grab a coffee from Rocanini Coffee Roasters before going for a stroll along the waterfront, where you can browse a fresh fish market by the pier or take in nature's beauty.
Speaking of nature, there are also whale-watching tours where you can catch a glimpse of orcas, humpback whales, sea lions and other wildlife.
A historic neighbourhood in Richmond, Steveston was once known primarily for its cannery, which is now a National Historic Site and museum that you can visit.
Today, the town still serves up some amazing seafood. If you take brunch seriously, be sure to head to Brittania Brewing Co. for a decadent late-morning feast made with local ingredients.
The seafood is market fresh, the tartar sauce is made in house and the salmon is smoked on site — it's a seafood-lover's paradise.
In true small-town fashion, the streets are lined with wood-panelled storefronts and independently owned shops that give Stars Hollow vibes.
To add to the wholesome vibes, the community centre runs programs and puts up adorable displays that you can (and should) check out. If you time your visit right, there's a Steveston Salmon Festival in the summer and they name a Salmon Queen. There's a crown and everything. Seriously.
Even though the town is commutable from Vancouver, it's so quiet that it feels like a total escape. Consider this your invitation for a little fresh air.