9 Airbnbs Around The World Where A Month-Long Vacay Will Cost Less Than Your Toronto Rent
From jungle escapes to countryside castles.
If you live in Toronto, you'll know a thing or two about high rent prices. The city is certainly not cheap when it comes to cost of living and you may start sweating every time the first of the month comes around.
According to Zumper, the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Toronto is $2,405 as of July 2023. This is a whopping 25% increase from the year before.
But your rent is still cheaper than being on a month-long vacation, right? Well, not really. You can book some pretty magnificent Airbnbs around the world for less than the average Toronto rent for a one-bedroom apartment.
So next time you're feeling like booking a ticket to a far-off place to escape those hefty bills, here are nine spots that you can rent for month on Airbnb that cost less than the average Toronto apartment.
Cave Villa in Turkey
Airbnb in Turkey with pools.
Cave villa in Turkey.
Price:
$1,735 CAD $1,215 CAD
Location: Kumluca, Antalya, Turkey
Why You Need To Go: Would you trade your apartment for a cave? This unique listing in Turkey features a magnificent villa built into a cave.
The space accommodates four guests and has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. It boasts sea views and comes with a shared infinity pool that overlooks mountains.
The stay is priced at $1,735 CAD but comes out to $1,215 CAD with the monthly stay discount applied, making it a whole lot cheaper than the average Toronto rent.
Apartment in Portugal
Apartment in Portugal.
Apartment in Portugal.
Price:
$1,662 CAD $1,330 CAD
Location: Albufeira, Faro, Portugal
Why You Need To Go: This fully renovated one-bedroom apartment sleeps three guests and comes with "costal charm" and a balcony with "stunning views" of the sea.
The rental is close to restaurants, bars, and beaches and guests will have access to an outdoor pool.
It's priced at $1,536 CAD a month with fees included so it's well under the average amount of rent for a Toronto apartment.
Pool villa in Indonesia
Villa in Indonesia.
Villa in Indonesia.
Price:
$1,621 CAD $1,459 CAD
Location: Kubutambahan, Bali, Indonesia
Why You Need To Go: This private villa in Bali has two buildings that accommodate four people. It's surrounded by coconut and Frangipani trees and is like your own little oasis.
You'll get a complimentary breakfast, something you won't find at your Toronto rental, and you can even get your coffee brought right to your door.
It's complete with an outdoor pool and shower where you can take a dip amidst the tropical plants. At $1,614 CAD total for a month, this spot is well under the cost of the average Toronto apartment.
Apartment in Italy
Apartment in Italy.
Apartment in Italy.
Price: $1912 CAD
Location: Arbatax, Sardegna, Italy
Why You Need To Go: Panoramic views and charmed Italian living await at this dreamy rental in Arbatax. The Airbnb sleeps four people and is a kilometre away from the village of Tortoli.
The veranda boasts incredible views and you can take a trip to Porto Frailis, a picturesque cove with crystal waters sandy shores.
It costs $2,001 CAD total a month to rent.
Studio in Greece
Studio in Greece.
Studio in Greece.
Price: $2109 CAD
Location: Paros, Greece
Why You Need To Go: Get ready to unleash some Mama Mia vibes at this studio apartment in Greece. It sleeps two people and comes with a king-sized bed and kitchenette.
It's situated in a quiet part of town and you can spend your days exploring the dreamy island.
It's $2,357 CAD total to rent, which is a bit cheaper than the typical Toronto apartment, although it is a studio and does not have a separate bedroom.
But, hey, maybe a smaller space is worth it for Greek island life!
Seaside studio in Thailand
Studio in Thailand.
Studio in Thailand.
Price:
$2,117 CAD $1,694 CAD
Location: Phuket, Thailand
Why You Need To Go: If you're dreaming of waking up by the sea then this rental is for you. The Thailand studio apartment accommodates two guests and is located on the renowned Cape Panwa peninsula.
While the inside may not be much fancier than your usual Toronto rental, the big draw here is the property. It boasts an infinity pool and is right on a secluded, sandy beach.
The apartment even comes with a free cleaning service once a week.
There's a month stay discount offered which means this place goes from being over $2,000 a month to $1,709 CAD total a month.
Nature lodge in Indonesia
Nature lodge in Indonesia.
Nature lodge in Indonesia.
Price:
$1,190 CAD $952 CAD
Location: Gianyar, Bali, Indonesia
Why You Need To Go: You can trade city life for this nature oasis tucked away the jungles of Bali. This nature lodge has space for two guests and has one bedroom and one bathroom.
The highlight of this stay is the magnificent swimming pool surrounded by tropical plants.
The Airbnb would be nearly $2,000 CAD to rent but there is a monthly stay discount which cuts the price down to $952. That's less than half the cost of the average Toronto apartment!
Room in Cuba
Room in Cuba.
Room in Cuba.
Price:
$1,269 CAD $1,079 CAD
Location: La Habana, Cuba
Why You Need To Go: This colourful stay in Cuba is located in a 1920s house. Two guests can stay here and have access to one private bathroom.
The common areas are shared so there may be other guests staying in the Airbnb. The rental is close to cafes, restaurants, bars and Old Havana.
There's a $200 discount for month-long stays and you'll end up paying $1,208 CAD once fees are applied, which is way below the average price of a Toronto apartment. However, you will have to share common spaces with other guests at this spot.
Castle in France
Castle in France.
Castle in France.
Price: $1,647 CAD
Location: Langeais, Centre-Val de Loire, France
Why You Need To Go: You can let your inner royalty shine at this 15th-century "castle" Airbnb in France. The rental is available for one guest and features one bedroom and one bathroom.
The yard boasts 10 hectares of nature as well as a heated pool and a vegetable garden.
There is a shared kitchen, living area, and library where you can work or enjoy a book. The rental is priced at $1,647 CAD for a month and comes to a total of $2,083 CAD with fees included.
