We Asked What Are Some Of The Best Things Invented In Canada & It Got A Bit Controversial
There's one thing people might have to agree to disagree on. 👀
From Tim Hortons to Winnie The Pooh, there are plenty of things invented in Canada that'll make you proud to be a Canuck.
On Narcity Canada's Facebook page, we recently put out a call asking, "What are some of the best things that were invented in Canada?" and while some of them are what you'd expect, others might get you ruled up.
Some of the patriotic answers that cropped up included insulin, the telephone, hockey, basketball, lacrosse, and the Canadarm, which is a robotic space arm.
As well, people included food items like poutine, ketchup chips, Hawkins cheezies, Ceasers, Smarties, butter tarts and Nanaimo Bars.
More than one person answered that one of the best things invented in Canada is Hawaain pizza, which is, of course, ham and pineapple on a pizza pie.
The controversial subject of whether pineapple belongs on a pizza is such a hotly debated topic amongst people that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau once voiced his public support for the "delicious national treasure."
In terms of celebrities that people say are some of Canada's best inventions, folks listed Terry Fox, Celine Dion, Alanis Morrisette, Barenaked Ladies and Ryan Reynolds.
Quite a few people simply commented by saying "me," which is a very confident thing to say!
"Politeness; I was hosting my friend from LA, and the first thing he said was 'dude, people are so nice here' (And this was in a TTC streetcar)," said one person.
Canadians may not have invented politeness, but they sure are good at it!
In fact, when a Redditor asked, "How can you tell someone is Canadian without asking them if they’re from Canada?" a user wrote that one of the tells is when someone apologizes for something they're not at fault for, like if bumps into them.
