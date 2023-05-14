We Asked Canadians Their Favourite Thing About Canada & Of Course The US Got Roasted
The answers are so wholesome though. 🥹
No country in the world is perfect, but there are a whole bunch of things that make life in Canada pretty darn great.
To bask in all of the Canuck love, we recently asked Canadians what their favourite thing about living in Canada is — and the U.S. somehow managed to get dragged, with comparisons being made across two distinct factors.
On Narcity Canada’s Facebook page, we posed the question: "What's your favourite thing about living in Canada?" and the post racked up almost 100 comments in less than a day.
It quickly became clear that Canadians have a lot of love for their country and were eager to share the aspects they really appreciate about life in Canada.
One thing that came up repeatedly in the comments was the stunning natural landscape of Canada. From coast to coast, Canadians expressed their gratitude for Canada's diverse and beautiful topography.
"Road trip adventures. This country is gorgeous and no matter how many trips you go on, even to the same places, you will always see something new," one Facebook user said.
"Being able to be completely surrounded by nature if you drive 20 minutes in any direction," another said.
Somebody else added, "Mountains, lakes, parks, beaches, beautifully preserved wildlife, well-maintained trails, flower gardens, lot of options for nature lovers."
Even the weather in Canada received some well-deserved praise.
"If you don't like the weather: No worries, as it changes frequently," one person commented.
Another heartwarming response highlighted the joy of snow, with a comment stating, "We take snow for granted, but I have seen how people react to seeing snow for the first time, and it's so innocent and wonderful."
A third aspect that emerged repeatedly was the people of Canada, with loads of residents considering themselves a major factor in what makes the country so great.
One person remarked, "I'm an east coaster, and the people are salt of the earth."
"All the great people," another added.
Canada’s diversity was another resounding favourite among respondents.
"Multiculturalism. Especially in Toronto you have these amazing neighbourhoods that are like a trip around the world," another Facebook user said.
They added, "Access to foods from around the world. Sharing a meal from your culture is probably the best way to bridge the divide between cultures and it's what makes our mosaic society work."
Inevitably, beloved Canadian institution Tim Hortons also made its way into the conversation.
"Diversity, multiculturalism, friendly & kind people all around. Also, a double-double at Tims," one proud Canuck said.
"Having access for a coffee easily at Tim Hortons whenever I want," another agreed, and it seems like Tim Hortons may be reason enough to love life in Canada!
Perhaps unsurprisingly, the question also led to some comparisons between the United States and Canada, with the former receiving some criticism.
"Canada is not the United States," read one comment that got liked a bunch of times, suggesting that Canadians may appreciate the distinctiveness of their country compared to their southern neighbours.
Many mentioned two points in particular that make Canada different from the U.S. – in a good way.
One Facebook user simply said, "Free health care,” while another added, "The fact that a sudden medical emergency won’t bankrupt me."
Another point that was mentioned a bunch of times was Canada's gun control laws, which appeared to be viewed positively by many respondents. One person specifically highlighted the fact that "assault rifles are not legal" as their favorite aspect.
"Not getting shot and the free healthcare are pretty solid," one Facebook user said, while another praised the fact that we have "socialized medicine and not as many guns."
All in all, it looks like there are plenty of reason to love life in Canada -- and not just because, as one person put it, "the legal weed is pretty dope."
