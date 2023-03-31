A Redditor Asked How Canada Is Different From Other Countries & The Answers Are So Wholesome
Apart from the grocery prices and phone bills...
There are a lot of things to love about Canada… and that includes just how brutally honest people are about it!
Recently, a Redditor asked, "what makes Canada different?" and the responses ranged from hilarious to just so wholesome.
The question, which was posted on the Reddit thread r/AskACanadian, specifically asked people, whether they're Canadian or not, what makes Canada different "than any other country you've visited or lived in?"
And the site delivered, with people both offering helpful takes and roasting the country.
"Mobile bills," read one of the most upvoted comments.
This was immediately followed by other seemingly super expensive things in the country.
"Add on to that airplane tickets," one Redditor commented, while others added things like the "unaffordable real estate," the "grocery prices and "car insurance." Ouch.
However, once people had stopped naming the most expensive parts of the country, another topic came up – how big it is.
There were loads of comments about the geographic size of Canada, especially when compared to the rest of the world.
"I rented a car to go driving around in the UK. You can hit the whole country pretty much in a day. Unreal," one Redditor pointed out.
"European countries are so small," another added. "I just travelled in the Netherlands and you could wake up in Amsterdam in early morning and end up in Belgium by 10am."
People also pointed out that, thanks to the size, Canadians have access to so much natural beauty, much of which is sometimes empty.
"Beauty. This country is so DAMN gorgeous," a Redditor stated.
"And we have access to wilderness in a way that other parts of the world don't," said another. "From where I live, I can go hiking, mountain biking, walking on the beach – all without seeing anyone. Even more cities have incredible wilderness access."
And of course, thanks to Canada's vast size, that natural beauty changes as you move from province to province, people pointed out.
"I’ve lived in Quebec, Nova Scotia, Vancouver Island and Ontario ( Ottawa area and north Bay Area). Totally different but in a good way. Love this country," one Redditor stated.
"Agreed. A different sense of diversity, but Canadians can also have an incredible sense of comradery in spite of so many differences!" a Redditor said.
Which led to the final point – Canada's incredible diversity, both in terms of landscapes, and population.
"Canada has a very diverse population. A cultural mosaic where immigration is widely viewed as a good thing for Canada and an important part of Canadian history," one Redditor stated.
Another said it was the acceptance of immigration and multiculturalism, with Canadians' attitudes towards migrants having improved over time.
"It's not just positivity towards immigration but also acceptance of immigrants' differences and whether they keep elements of their home culture," another said.
All beautiful reasons that make Canada so unique!
And if you're not convinced by all the above arguments, there was one comment that honed in on the real thing that made Canada so unique – Dildo island in Newfoundland!
"It's [] nice there too!" one Redditor hilariously replied.
