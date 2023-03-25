We Asked 'What's The Most Canadian Phrase You've Ever Heard?' & The Canuck Is Strong
They might make you choke on your double-double. 😂
Canadians definitely have a few phrases that'd confuse the hell out of non-Canadians and some of them are so stereotypical they might make you choke on your double double.
We asked, "What's the most Canadian phrase you've ever heard spoken?" on Narcity Canada's Facebook page and y'all definitely delivered.
First up is a phrase that'll only make sense in certain parts of the country: "[I'm] going to the grocery store to grab a bag of milk."
If you're one of the provinces that use milk in a carton, that one might be lost on you!
And this one might only make sense to Ontarians: "Screw Timmies, let’s pick up a two-four before LCBO closes."
That being said, you could sub out "LCBO" for "SAQ" or whatever your provincial equivalent is, which would make it work.
"Duuuuuude, why ya gotta be such a Hoser?" one person said, noting that they'd never expected to actually hear this phrase until they moved to the Prairies where they've now "lost count" of how many times they've heard it
If you dropped your Smoke's on a tall, padded chair, you might find yourself saying this phrase: “Please pass me a handkerchief, I spilled some poutine on the chesterfield.”
As well, you'll want to make sure you bundle up prior to sliding down an icy hill, which can be summarized thusly: "Better put your toque on before you go tobogganing."
Other notable mentions include, "That’s the way she goes," "Just given’er eh," "Oh yeah, no, for sure, eh?" and "Just gonna sneak past ya."
But the most Canadian phrase ever can be distilled down to just one word: "Sorry!"
Sorry, not sorry!