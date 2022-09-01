NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

canadian tiktok

This TikToker Told A Whole Story In Canuck Slang & Some Canadians Won't Even Understand It

"Ya know what bud..."

Trending Staff Writer
There are so many different regional accents that come with their own Canadian slang, so even if you're fluent in English, it can be hard to understand someone.

Over on TikTok, several people have posted videos poking fun at just how confusing it can be to have a conversation with a Canuck, like in this video from @kopke613 where someone asks him to "make a video where you speak proper Canadian like to the point where we can't understand you."

"Ya know what bud, I'm pretty sure I can help you out with that one there 'cause just the other day I decided to f*ck the dog and take a rip over to Tims to grab a double-double and some Timbits," kopke613 said in rapid-fire, with an accent that sounds like something straight out of Letterkenny.

@kopke613

Reply to @mchybrid_gamingyt

"Tell ya right now, there's some pretty not bad pricing on that sh*t, it only set me back a couple of loonies and a toonie," he continued.

Later in his story, he goes to the "lick-bo" where he debated picking up a "two-four" or "a mickey" but eventually decided to pick up a "two-six," which is also known as a "twixer."

"Anyway, brought the twixer over to the bush with the buddies to get some f*cking shinny going and a couple of Habs fans showed up in their stupid sweaters there," he explained.

As one can expect when fans of the Montreal team get involved with supporters of any other franchise, things got heated.

"I'll tell you right now, the chirps were just f*cking flying bud," he said. "Their twigs were in worse shape than our government, and that sh*t's in f*cking shambles right now, I'll tell ya that."

He finished off his speech by giving a shout out to toques and bunnyhugs, which we're all going to need with the winter weather coming up.

While some people in the comments shared that they had no idea what he was saying, others say they had no problems understanding him.

"This was violently Canadian and I am proud," said one person.

"B'y if ye thinks that's bad, wait till ye goes to Newfoundland, them b'ys some dandy but by da Jesus they speak some fast!" said another.

"That actually sounds like a true story and as a Canadian this story makes so much sense," another commenter wrote.

The video currently has 1.2 million likes, so whether or not people understand, it's certainly a hit!

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

