These Are The Best & Worst Products From Dollarama, According To Shoppers
Here's what you should know before you buy. 👇
Given the current price of groceries and other goods in Canada some shoppers are turning to low-cost retailers such as Dollarama to stock up on items.
Over on Reddit, user u/smartbutpoor asked the community, "What are some things that are best bought at a dollar store?"
They then listed some things they buy at Dollarama, such as shower curtains, cling wrap, foil, mason jars and toilet bowl cleaner.
As for things they would not buy from Dollarama, they listed towels, toothbrushes, cups, glasses and dishwashing soap.
If you like to whip up treats, it might be best to shop elsewhere for muffin tins and other oven items.
"All the bakeware I've bought from Dollarama has warped after first use," said one Redditor. "It'll do the job, but won't hold up for too long (in my personal experience, anyway)."
Another user had a similar experience.
"Got the Betty Crocker cookie sheet from there, but it warps every time I bake with it, so I wouldn’t recommend the metal bakeware," they wrote.
But if you're looking for travel-sized containers, a Redditor says it's better to shop at Dollarama.
"I went to Shoppers to look for plane safe containers. Like under 100ML. Around 12$ for a pack of different sizes," they shared. "Dollarama had them for 1.50$ Worked amazing."
As well, many said that holiday supplies and name-brand beauty items are great buys.
"Christmas, Valentine’s Day, st paddy’s day, Easter anything. Gift bags, cards, tags, themed napkins, cups, plates related to these holidays," a user wrote.
"Those Bastille dry shampoos are $4 for a full-sized," said another. "It’s double everywhere else. Nívea lip balms, shaving gel."
And for the pet owners and food preppers out there, one Redditor had some great suggestions on Dollarama buys.
"Biodegradable poop bags. They are labelled for dogs but we use them when scooping out the cat litter box," they explained. "A box of 60 is $1.25 (I think).
"Some of the square glass storage containers with the plastic lids that snap on with the four side flipping down for a firm seal," they also shared. "Look for the ones that can be put in the oven - they can go in freezer, fridge and oven. We use these for leftovers and general food storage."
As always, be careful with any kind of sharp object you buy, particularly one that comes at a very low price.
"Don’t buy knives - bread knife I got there not so long ago was so awkward to use I cut myself more times than with all other knives I own combined, had to throw it away," said a user. "I should’ve known better I guess."
Happy shopping — and happy saving, folks!