I Decorated My Home For Christmas With Dollarama Products & It Cost Less Than $30 (PHOTOS)
It's the most wonderful time of the year and that means Dollarama has so many cheap Christmas decorations available at locations in Canada.
So, now that it's December, I went shopping at my local Dollarama store to buy products for the holidays to decorate my home with while keeping a $30 budget.
There are a lot of Dollarama Christmas decorations — including Christmas lights, candles, ornaments, and more holiday products — that are actually quite beautiful but cheap too.
Without further ado, let's get into how I turned my home into a winter wonderland for the holidays with Dollarama Christmas decorations without spending more than $30!
Christmas snow globe
Snow globe from Dollarama on a coffee table in front of a Christmas tree.
There are a lot of beautiful snow globes for the holidays that are available at Dollarama and this one is what I grabbed off the shelf at the store.
It costs $4.75 and the snow globe has a white base with snowflakes and a green Christmas tree with red tinsel on it and a star on top inside of it.
Once I got back from the store, I put this Dollarama product on a table in front of the Christmas tree because the lights on the tree shimmer through the snow globe beautifully, especially once it's been shaken and the snow is floating around.
Tiny winter village
Winter village accessories from Dollarama on a side table in front of a book and lamp. Right: Dollarama's winter village with a Christmas tree in the background.
Dollarama's winter village accessories product is a pack that comes with two snow-covered trees, one snow-covered bush, two lamp posts with wreaths and an arbour trellis with a wreath.
It costs $3.25 for this six-piece pack of tiny winter village accessories.
After setting up the tiny village on a side table in my home, I realized that it would've been worth it to buy another pack since just these six tiny pieces are a little sparse.
So, I had to put this Little Women book with a painted winter cover on the table as well to make it more Christmassy.
Holiday candle
Holiday candle from Dollarama on a side table next to a book.
While this Dollarama candle doesn't have the best aroma — in my opinion, of course — it's still a really beautiful decor item for the holidays.
So, I added it to my cart while shopping at the Canadian retailer.
Plus, it only costs $4 which is a bonus!
I put it on a side table next to a red and gold pocket-sized A Christmas Carol book to make it even more festive in my home.
There's also a snowflake decal on one side of the candle which is a nice festive touch.
Pinecone ornaments
Pinecone Christmas decorations from Dollarama on a coffee table.
These Dollarama ornaments come in a two-pack and cost $2.25.
But since I'm very particular about what ornaments go on the Christmas tree and have already decorated it, I decided to use them to make a centrepiece.
The ornament includes a big pinecone, a branch of a spruce tree, red holly berries and mini pinecones.
I put the two pinecone ornaments that came in the pack together on this wooden table for the season which gives it rustic holiday vibes.
Also, it's made even more Christmassy when the fireplace is on.
Noel sign
Noel sign from Dollarama on a TV stand in front of a potted plant and beside holiday books.
While this Noel sign that I found at Dollarama isn't really fancy, it still has a little rustic festive flair for the holidays.
Plus, it only costs $2.75 which is why grabbed it off the shelf!
I put it on a TV stand next to a few holiday books to give the space a touch of holiday cheer.
Snowflake string lights
Wooden snowflake string lights from Dollarama hanging on a shelf.
If you're looking for Christmas lights at Dollarama, there are a lot of winter-themed string lights to choose from at the discount retailer in Canada.
This pack of wooden snowflake string lights only costs $4.
Back at home, I draped the string of snowflake lights across this shelf that I use for vinyl records, books and knickknacks to give it a holiday revamp.
Christmas sign
Have yourself a merry little Christmas holiday sign from Dollarama hanging on a wall beside a staircase.
This hanging decor item from Dollarama looks like rustic white wood panelling, has a snowman and snowflakes on it, and has "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas" written on it.
It only costs $3 so I added it to my cart while shopping at the discount retailer.
Hanging it up on the wall beside the staircase in the foyer means that there's Christmas as soon as I walk through the door!
Total cost
I'm not a regular shopper at the Canadian discount retailer so I was surprised by just how much festive flair I could add to my home with cheap items from Dollarama.
Each of these Christmas decorations from Dollarama that I bought for the holiday season ranged in price from $2.25 to $4.75.
The total for all seven products at the discount retailer was $24 before taxes and $27.12 with taxes included.
So, you can decorate your home for the holidays without spending a lot of money whether you want to go all out with decor in your home or just get a few new seasonal products to revamp your home.
If you live in a tiny apartment, $30 can get you a lot of decor items from Dollarama to turn your entire place into a winter wonderland.
Even if you live in a bigger house, you can spend less than $30 and still get products to make your home festive with seasonal accents.
