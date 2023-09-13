8 Home Decor Items Narcity's Lifestyle Team Love That Are Both Practical & Stylish (PHOTOS)
They're affordable too!
When it comes to decorating your home, it can be easy to get lost in the aisles of HomeSense, Dollarama or IKEA. Amazon also has a lot to offer in terms of home decor.
While some home items can be pricey, there are ways to spruce up your space in an affordable way.
From faux flowers to pillows and candle sticks, here are eight home decor items our lifestyle team has recently purchased and why we love them.
Narcity may receive a small commission if you buy something from this article, which was created independently by Narcity's Editorial team just for you.
Faux flowers
Faux flowers from Dollarama.
Product: Faux flowers
Why You Need It: I recently redecorated my kitchen with home decor from Dollarama and picked up a vase and cheerful bright pink and white faux flowers, which suited the summer season. With the weather starting to cool down I decided to swap my bouquet for something a little more seasonal and these two stalks of flowers add some autumn cheer to my table. - Sarah Rohoman
Price: $1.75 for the autumn leaves, $3.00 for the white flowers
Available in-store at Dollarama
Throw pillows & cushion covers
Yellow throw pillows on a couch.
Product: Throw pillows and cushion covers
Why You Need It: Yes, I am one of those people who loves throw pillows even though my partner doesn't see the point of them. I love that they can enhance a room by adding in a subtle or bright pop of colour. The best part is that you can change the look of the pillow by simply swapping the cover.
I bought the inner cushions at IKEA a while ago and then occasionally go and buy cushion covers in different colours whenever I'm in the mood for a change. I think the mustard yellow works nicely for fall and then I have red covers ready to go as soon as it's time for Christmas (sorry, I know it's still summer). The same goes if you want to spruce up your outdoor living space!
My research has also shown me that IKEA has Halloween covers so I guess it means another trip is in my near future. - Asymina Kantorowicz
Price: $13 for the inner cushion and $4.99 for the cushion cover
Find the inner cushion and cushion covers at IKEA
Cowboy boot matches
A cowboy boot matchbox.
Product: Cowboy boot matches
Why You Need it: I like my living space to have a touch of whimsy throughout it and this cowboy boot matchbox is the perfect touch.
The bottom of the boot lights your match and you can use this as a functional piece of decor to light all your candles while sprucing up your space.
My friend bought it for me for my birthday and it's quickly become my favourite and most useful novelty item. - Brooke Houghton
Price: Since this was a gift I don't know how much this was but you can find it on Amazon for $16.
Foot rest
A fluffy pink sheep foot rest.
Product: A sheep footrest
Why You Need It: I'm pretty short, so having a footrest is important for me to be able to get comfy while I'm knitting or watching YouTube.
I came across this little sheep while browsing on Amazon and its dumb little cute face immediately won me over because it looks like it's never experienced a single thought in its life and I love that for him. - Sarah Rohoman
Price: $49.50
Vases
Vases from Value Village and faux flowers from HomeSense.
Product: Vases and faux flowers
Why You Need It: When I first moved to Victoria I would make regular visits to Value Village to try and spruce up my home at a reasonable price. During one of my visits I came across various vases that I thought looked cute and could also be used year-round since they're in a neutral colour.
I also love flowers and try to put them in every room in the house but seeing as that would cost a fortune to replace them every time they die, I decided to buy some faux flowers at HomeSense. I like how the pieces look together and especially how easy it is to swap the flowers whenever I want to change the colour scheme in the room. - Asymina Kantorowicz
Price: Between $3.99 and $5.99 for the vases and between $9.99 - $16.99 for the faux flowers (depending on the flowers and how large the bunch is)
Available in-store at Value Village and HomeSense
Decanter
Decanter. Right: Decanter filled with water, lemons and mint.
Product: Decanter
Why You Need It: I enjoy hosting dinner parties and movie nights and each time I do I bring out my decanter when serving some beverages.
While a decanter is meant for wine, I actually use it for other drinks as well like lemon and mint water and for sangria. It's such a fun piece and I always get compliments whenever I use it. It also makes for a great house-warming or Christmas gift! - Asymina Kantorowicz
Price: $29.99
Bee-shaped dresser knobs
Bee-shaped dresser knobs.
Product: Bee-shaped dresser knobs
Why You Need It: I inherited a dresser that I truly despise and the rickety knobs made me want to punch the thing every time I needed to open it to grab a pair of socks.
My partner suggested I buy new handles (an option which truly never occurred to me) and I started searching on Amazon for some replacements when I came across these super pretty bee knobs. Installing them was surprisingly easy and they add a bit of bling to a piece of furniture I'm starting to hate a little less. - Sarah Rohoman
Price: $21.49 for a pack of six
Candle Stick holders
A pair of black candle stick holders.
Product: Candle Stick Holders
Why You Need It: Candle stick holders are the perfect touch of class to add to your home. I picked mine up at a local Marshalls for $6.99 a piece and used them to spruce up my bedside table.
You can switch out your candles to fit the vibe of your space and keep things interesting as you burn them!
I personally love getting funky colours and scents to go with the seasons. - Brooke Houghton
Price: You can find a similar pair on Amazon for $25.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.