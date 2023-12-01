12 Easy Christmas Gifts To Make At Home & These Thoughtful Ideas Fit Any Budget (VIDEOS)
So many fun Christmas projects!
Christmas shopping can get expensive, so why not try making some of your gifts at home this year?
DIY Christmas gifts may seem intimidating at first, but you can easily make some cute presents right at home and save a lot of money while you're at it.
I plan on making some presents this year and to get inspired I started scrolling through TikTok to see what I could make that would be unique, thoughtful and useful for the person I plan on giving it to.
Here are 12 of the best DIY Christmas present ideas I found.
Candles
Candles make your home smell wonderful and they're also a nice piece of decor. They can also make a great gift for someone on your list.
There are plenty of step-by-step videos on TikTok of how to make candles, including how to infuse them with essential oils and add pretty flowers on top.
If you want to simplify the process even further you could buy a candle-making kit on Amazon rather than going out and buying all the items yourself.
Bath Salts
Who doesn't love a hot bath in the winter?
Nice-smelling bath salts are the perfect addition when you need some self-care time and they're pretty easy to make.
TikToker @gracelynnhewitt99 uses pure Epsom salts, pink Himalayan salt, baking soda, dried flowers, and coconut oil. You'll also need cute little jars to put the mixture in.
Natural Soap Bars
Natural soap bars are another great DIY gift that you can make right at home.
All you'll need is a natural soap base, dried flowers, and essential oils.
You can also have fun with the design of the soap based on the silicone molds you choose.
Photo Albums/Scrapbooks
It doesn't get more personal than a scrapbook or photo album.
If you don't know what to get your best friend, sibling, parent or partner, consider filling a scrapbook with all your favourite photos you have with them.
Personalize it a step further by writing notes and stories beside the photos so they can relive those special moments.
Cocktail Rim Salts
It can be fun to create unique or traditional cocktails over the holidays (with or without alcohol) and rim salts can take them up a notch.
In a video, TikToker @carolineharrington makes rim salts for Palomas, Margaritas and Bloody Marys and then bundles them up together nicely.
They would make for a great gift for a loved one, a stocking stuffer or a present for a party host.
Nuts & Bolts
Nuts and bolts are a traditional Christmas snack in some households and honestly, the salty, crunchy mix looks pretty delicious.
You can get creative with what you add depending on what you have available in stores nearby.
From the recipes I've seen online nuts and bolts typically includes a cereal like Crispix, Shredded Wheat or Cheerios; a type of cheese cracker like Goldfish crackers or Cheez-Its; pretzels and roasted peanuts.
Jam
Jams are another delicious gift that someone on your list is sure to enjoy.
All you need is fresh or frozen berries, sugar and lemon juice.
You can customize it further with cute jars, labels and colourful ribbons, all of which can be found on Amazon.
Cookie Boxes
If you enjoy baking then you might want to consider making cookie boxes as Christmas gifts this year.
Take a weekend to bake a variety of cookies and then buy some pretty boxes to put them in.
If you need inspiration for which cookies to put in the box, Half Baked Harvest and Sally's Baking Addiction have plenty of incredible cookie recipes.
Friendship Bracelets
Friendship bracelets blew up in 2023 thanks to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour and you can keep the trend going with your Christmas gifts this year.
There are a lot of videos on TikTok showing how to get creative with the design and you can get so many cute bracelet-making kits available on Amazon.
Sugar Scrub
If you're low on time, sugar scrubs are a quick and easy gift and they're also super cute.
TikToker @medinacolaku uses raw organic sugar, dried edible flowers and essential oils.
Knitting or Crocheting
If you want to step it up this Christmas and aren't intimidated by crocheting and/or knitting, then why not make something extra special?
If you're a beginner then you may want to check out crocheting kits, which come with everything you need including clear instructions.
Gift Baskets
Last but not least, when in doubt you can always make a gift basket filled with items you know that special someone will love.
From snacks to candles and drinks, you can put just about anything into a gift basket.
These are also great to make for someone new in your life like in-laws, a party host or a boss.
This article has been updated since it was originally published on November 4, 2023.