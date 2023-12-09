I Bought $30 Worth Of Stocking Stuffers From Dollarama & Saved So Much Money (PHOTOS)
Dollarama never disappoints!
I love shopping at Dollarama and am always surprised by the amazing items I come across while I'm walking down the aisles.
When a couple of my friends and I decided to do some stocking stuffers for fun this year, I headed to my local Dollarama in Victoria, B.C. to see what I could find and I was not disappointed.
From lip balms to cute hair accessories and bath bombs, I left the store with so many cute items and I can't wait to give them to my friends.
Aside from the various beauty items and chocolate, I'll pick up a gift card for each stocking to finalize the present and voila I'm done well before Christmas!
If you're having a hard time choosing what to get for stocking stuffers, here are the nine items I picked up at Dollarama with a total cost of $30 in the end.
Blistex Holiday Collection lip moisturizer
Asymina holding a three-pack of Blistex Holiday Collection lip moisturizers at Dollarama.
Dry and chapped lips are almost a guarantee this time of year so a good winter-appropriate lip balm is a must.
Blistex is a well-known brand so when I came across this holiday-themed pack at Dollarama I was thrilled.
The three-pack comes with three different lip balms in delicious-sounding flavours: winter fruit punch, raspberry champagne and berry citrus cider.
Since they come in a pack of three, they can easily be divided amongst a few stockings.
Price: $4.50
CoverGirl dry skin corrector cream
Asymina holding CoverGirl's dry skin corrector cream at Dollarama.
I love finding a brand-name item that costs significantly less than if I were to buy it at Walmart or Shoppers Drug Mart so you can imagine how excited I was when I came across this CoverGirl moisturizer.
The dry skin corrector cream is from CoverGirl's new vegan, clean line which makes it an even greater find.
According to the description on the CoverGirl website, it will correct dry, stressed and/or sensitive skin and won't leave your skin feeling greasy. It also has hyaluronic acid, jojoba and shea butter.
Price: $5
Pore detox clay mask
Spascriptions pore detox clay mask at Dollarama.
It's not just our lips that need some extra moisturizing during the cold and dry winters, our skin does too.
This pore detox face mask has willow bark, lemon peel with glycolic acid with sounds like a great combo for a spa night at home this time of year.
Price: $2
Moisturizing hydrogel lip mask
Asymina holding Clinicals moisturizing hydrogel lip mask at Dollarama.
Aside from the hand mask, I also grabbed this moisturizing hydrogel lip mask with hyaluronic acid and collagen for some extra pampering.
Price: $2
Strawberry shortcake candle
Asymina holding a Watson's Candle at Dollarama in the scent strawberry shortcake.
Candles provide a cozy and romantic ambiance and it's a bonus when they also smell incredible.
I picked up this candle with the scent of strawberry shortcake that I know one of my friends is sure to love.
Price: $3
Lip gloss (six-pack)
Asymina holding a six-pack of Lori lipglosses at Dollarama.
So I know I already grabbed Blistex moisturizer, but when I saw this adorable pack of lipglosses, I couldn't leave it behind.
At only $4, this pack comes with six lip glosses in various flavours like peach, blueberry, strawberry and raspberry. Not to mention they have sloths on them!
Price: $4
Hair clips (four-pack)
Asymina holding a four-pack of hair clips with watermelon slices on them at Dollarama.
I know it's currently wintertime, but seeing these hair clips with watermelon slices on them made me think of happy summer days so I decided to grab a pack.
Since they have two pink and two blue clips, they can easily be divided among the two stockings.
Price: $1.50
Bath bombs and bath fizzers
A heart-shaped strawberry coconut bath bomb at Dollarama. Right: A donut-shaped bath fizzer at Dollarama.
If you have friends who love at-home spa nights then bath bombs and bath fizzers make a great gift they're bound to enjoy.
I loved the ones that I came across at Dollarama in the shape of a heart and donut. I couldn't decide between the two so I got one of each!
Price: $2.75 for the donut fizzer and $3 for the heart bath bomb
Toblerone chocolate and Cadbury Mini Eggs
Toblerone chocolate bar at Dollarama. Right: Mini Eggs at Dollarama.
Every stocking needs something sweet and Dollarama was fully loaded with so many chocolate options that it was hard to decide what to choose.
I feel like Toblerone and Mini Eggs are chocolates that most people enjoy so I decided to grab one of each.
Price: $1.25 each
Dollarama isn't just great for stocking stuffers, it also has so many cute Christmas decorations that are way cheaper than if you were to buy them at other stores.
Aside from stocking stuffers and decorations, you may also be shopping for Christmas gifts with December 25 just weeks away.
I recently went looking at some of my other favourite stores to see what I could find, including Costco where I found 16 affordable options that could work for various people on my holiday list.
Narcity's Sarah Rohoman also put together a list of 13 boozy Christmas gifts you can get from the LCBO.
If you have the time, you could also make your own Christmas gifts this year. Homemade gifts are a fun way to put together a thoughtful gift a loved one is bound to enjoy like a homemade candle, album or gift basket.
No matter what you choose to gift someone, just make sure to get your shopping list done sooner rather than later. It's never a good idea to give yourself a shopping headache a couple of days before Christmas!
