8 Best Lip Balms To Use During The Winter To Prevent Chapped Lips, According To Canadians

The wintertime in Canada can be harsh on our skin so you may want to consider changing up your skincare routine.

One area that can get dry and chapped is our lips and there are plenty of moisturizing products available to prevent that from happening during the colder months.

For our research, we turned to Reddit to see which lip products Canadians swear by and some brands came up multiple times on several threads.

From Aquaphor to Blistex and Laneige, here are eight lip balms Canadians recommend during the winter.

Eucerin Aquaphor Lip Balm

Item: Eucerin Aquaphor Lip Balm

Price: $3.97

This lip balm was the most popular suggestion and came up numerous times on Reddit threads with many Canadians hyping up how great it is for dry lips.

You can find it on Amazon in either the lip balm stick or the lip ointment for "extremely dry, cracked lips."

"I have tried SO MANY chapsticks (Chapstick, glossier balm dot com, Dr. Bronner's, Burt's Bees, vaseline, eos, etc) and I find the problem is that when they 'run out' on the lips, your lips feel dry and dehydrated. When I use Aquaphor, I never get that feeling," one person shared on Reddit.

"Came here to say Aquaphor as well. Only downside is that once you start nothing will live up to it after," another person shared.

Petroleum Jelly/Vaseline

Item: Vaseline Healing Jelly

Price: $3.97

Petroleum jelly like Vaseline was another favourite lip product for the cold weather.

Many Canadians wrote that they have been using it for years and it hasn't failed them.

"I tried for years to find the right product that would keep my lips hydrated and wouldn't eventually agitate them. Eventually I just realized that petroleum jelly was the one and only thing that will work all the time," one person wrote.

"I got myself a tub of Vaseline like five years ago and use it on my lips a few times a day (usually just morning before work and then before bed), and my lips rarely get chapped," another Redditor shared. "Also I live in Winnipeg where it is cold and dry AF in the winter.

"I know some people don’t like to suggest but Vaseline petroleum jelly has been my holy grail for years!" another review states.

Blistex Medicated Lip Ointment

Item: Blistex Medicated Lip Ointment

Price: $3.99

Blistex is a popular brand among Canadians, especially the medicated lip ointment which can help prevent severe dryness of the lips during the winter.

"This blistex is my absolute holy grail. Been using it solely for over a decade," one person shared on Reddit.

"If my lips are very chapped, I use Blistex Medicated Lip Ointment (the white/red tube) under the Aquaphor," another person commented online.

O'Keeffe's Lip Repair

Item: O'Keeffe's Cooling Relief Lip Repair Lip Balm

Price: $9.08 for a two-pack

Alberta has some of the harshest weather during the winter and several Canadians who live in that province say they love this O'Keeffe's lip balm.

This lip product offers eight hours of hydration and has cooling relief for cracked lips.

"O'keeffes lip repair is my go to for these nasty Alberta winters. I live in Lethbridge and we get the strong winds down here that dry everything out. It's one of the best thing I have found," one person shared in a r/CanSkincare Reddit thread.

"I’ve tried everything. The only thing that has worked for me is O’Keefes lip repair," another person said on Reddit.

Avène Cold Cream Lip Balm

Item: Avène Cold Cream Nourishing Lip Balm

Price: $13.20

While it's a bit pricier than some of the other options, Avène's cold cream nourishing lip balm was highly recommended online.

"Avène Cold Cream lip balm is honestly the best," one person wrote to which another person echoed, "Yup! My fave. Good choice."

Many others agreed with another review saying, "100% recommend the Avène cold cream lip balm."

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Item: Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask Intense Hydration with Vitamin C

Price: $27.30

The Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask has become a trendy item this year thanks to TikTok and now Canadians are adding to the hype by saying it's a great product for the cold weather.

"Laneige sleeping mask every night, and I honestly don’t need to use anything else during the day," one person wrote online.

"This! Spent years with drying lips which turned grey in the winters!!!! Laneige has been a life saver," another Redditor shared.

Blistex Lip Medex

Item: Blistex Lip Medex

Price: $3.99

Another favourite Blistex product is the Lip Medex in the blue tub that you can find on Amazon or your local Shoppers Drug Mart.

This product is medicated and offers a cooling and comforting sensation when it's applied to the lips.

"When my lips actually hurt or burn I use blistex the blue one in the pot. It’s sooooo good and relieves that burning sensation," one person said on Reddit.

"Blistex Lip Medex in the blue tub!! It's HG. Totally saved my Tretinoin cracked lips/mouth," another person shared.

"I'm also in Edmonton and love the Blistex lip medex," one Redditor wrote.

Bioderma Lip Balm

Item: Bioderma Atoderm Lip Stick

Price: $7.49

Bioderma's lip balm also came up a few times in online threads with some Canadians saying they love the formula in the tube.

"For day time, Bioderma atoderm chap stick, lasts really long and I don't have to reapply as often as other chapsticks," one person expressed.

Another Redditor said they have the "bioderma chapstick in all my bags."

