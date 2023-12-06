15 Best Secret Santa Gifts For Under $30 & These Thoughtful Ideas Will Be A Hit With Anyone
Taking part in a Secret Santa gift exchange is a lot of fun, but it can also be stressful to choose the right present.
Whether you know a friend well or just met a co-worker, shopping for this person comes with some pressure, but it doesn't have to.
We decided to do some research online to see what we could find for under $30 that would be a great gift for just about anyone on your list.
Here are 15 options we found that you can give to someone during your Secret Santa gift exchange in 2023.
Travel jewelry case
A blue travel jewelry case.
Price: $14.99
Anyone who travels frequently will love this travel jewelry case to hold their necklaces, earrings and rings.
It's also nice and small which means it will fit in a tote bag for everyday use.
Bartending kit
A cocktail maker set on Amazon.
Price: $27.99
Anyone who loves to host needs a bartending kit and this one on Amazon has pretty much everything you need to make fancy cocktails (booze not included).
The 16-piece bartending set includes a cocktail shaker, ice tongs, muddler, jigger, mixing spoon and cocktail recipes.
Mini waffle maker
A mini waffle maker.
Price: $19.99
Waffles are always a good idea and this mini waffle maker is a great gift for anyone who loves breakfast and/or brunch.
If you want to take it a step further, you could pair this with buttermilk waffle mix and a mini bottle of maple syrup.
Spa kit
A vanilla-scented spa kit.
Price: $29.99 (currently also has a $2 off coupon)
Everyone can use a relaxing spa day at home so why not pamper the person on your Secret Santa list with this vanilla-scented kit that has everything they'll need?
This kit comes with body lotion, bubble bath, soap, hand cream, shower gel and a reusable drawstring burlap bag.
Electric wine opener
An electric wine opener.
Price: $24.99
Wine lovers will appreciate this fancy-looking electric wine opener. This set also includes a pourer and stopper, which are equally as nice to have.
You could also pair this gift with a nice bottle of wine so the receiver can test it out right away.
DAVIDsTEA sampler
A DAVIDsTEA "best of 2023" tea sampler kit.
Price: $23.20
If you're shopping for someone who loves tea, then this sampler set from DAVIDsTEA is a very nice gift.
It includes eight different teas that were the best sellers in 2023, including blends like Candy Cane Crush Tea, Pumpkin Chai, and Organic Cupid's Breakfast Tea.
Microwave popcorn popper
A microwave popcorn popper.
Price: $26.44
No movie night is complete without popcorn and this microwave popcorn popper ensure that whoever you give it to will be able to make this delicious snack at home.
The popcorn popper is made with durable temperature safe borosilicate glass and you can even melt butter with the dual function lid for some additional flavour.
Coach ID card case
An olive green Coach ID card case.
Price: $30
This cute and stylish ID card case from Coach is perfect for anyone on the go or who likes to travel light when running errands.
It's sleek and compact so it will fit in a small purse, belt bag or even in a coat pocket.
Pour over coffee maker
A pour over coffee maker.
Price: $29.99 (currently has a $2 off coupon)
A pour-over coffee maker is a great gift if you have a coffee lover on your list.
This one on Amazon makes up to two cups of coffee at once, has a stainless steel reusable filter and is dishwasher and stove top safe.
2024 agenda
A 12-month planner for 2024.
Price: $24.99
I know you can basically do everything on your smartphone now, but some people (myself included) prefer to stay organized by writing everything down in an agenda.
This one from Indigo is really nice and simple with a marble design and will help you stay on track throughout 2024.
Lonely Planet Best in Travel 2024
Lonely Planet's Best in Travel 2024 book.
Price: $24.29
Anyone who is itching to travel will appreciate this special edition Lonely Planet book that features a list of 50 amazing destinations to experience over the next year.
According to the Amazon description, it includes a mix of "emerging travel hotspots, under appreciated places and fresh-takes on well-known locations."
Travel wallet
A travel wallet filled with essentials like a passport and credit cards.
Price: $17.50
This travel wallet is perfect for anyone with upcoming trips because it'll ensure all their important documents are stored securely in their bag.
This zip-around wallet includes space for up to four passports, multiple credit cards, a slip pocket for luggage tags and boarding passes.
Personalized tumbler
Personalized tumblers on Etsy.
Price: $10.78
If your friend or loved one is a big coffee or tea drinker then you can get them this cute stainless steel tumbler for when they're headed to work or to run some errands.
The best part is you can get it personalized with their name on the front for an extra special touch.
Wordle party game
Wordle game.
Price: $29.99
Wordle has been a really popular game over the past couple of years and now you can gift someone the party game version of it.
That's right, they can play Wordle as many times as they want since it comes with a dry-erase board.
This will be perfect for the next games night with the friend you gift it to!
Teapot with infuser
A teapot with an infuser.
Price: $29.99
This clear glass teapot with a stainless steel strainer is a great gift idea for anyone on your Secret Santa list who enjoys brewing loose leaf tea at home or at work.
