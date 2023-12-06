secret santa gifts

15 Best Secret Santa Gifts For Under $30 & These Thoughtful Ideas Will Be A Hit With Anyone

These are much nicer options than a gift card! 🎁

A group of friends exchanging Secret Santa gifts at a Christmas dinner.
Associate Editor





Taking part in a Secret Santa gift exchange is a lot of fun, but it can also be stressful to choose the right present.

Whether you know a friend well or just met a co-worker, shopping for this person comes with some pressure, but it doesn't have to.

We decided to do some research online to see what we could find for under $30 that would be a great gift for just about anyone on your list.

Here are 15 options we found that you can give to someone during your Secret Santa gift exchange in 2023.

Travel jewelry case







Price: $14.99

Anyone who travels frequently will love this travel jewelry case to hold their necklaces, earrings and rings.

It's also nice and small which means it will fit in a tote bag for everyday use.

Find it on Amazon

Bartending kit







Price: $27.99

Anyone who loves to host needs a bartending kit and this one on Amazon has pretty much everything you need to make fancy cocktails (booze not included).

The 16-piece bartending set includes a cocktail shaker, ice tongs, muddler, jigger, mixing spoon and cocktail recipes.

Find it on Amazon

Mini waffle maker







Price: $19.99

Waffles are always a good idea and this mini waffle maker is a great gift for anyone who loves breakfast and/or brunch.

If you want to take it a step further, you could pair this with buttermilk waffle mix and a mini bottle of maple syrup.

Find it on Amazon

Spa kit







Price: $29.99 (currently also has a $2 off coupon)

Everyone can use a relaxing spa day at home so why not pamper the person on your Secret Santa list with this vanilla-scented kit that has everything they'll need?

This kit comes with body lotion, bubble bath, soap, hand cream, shower gel and a reusable drawstring burlap bag.

Find it on Amazon

Electric wine opener 







Price: $24.99

Wine lovers will appreciate this fancy-looking electric wine opener. This set also includes a pourer and stopper, which are equally as nice to have.

You could also pair this gift with a nice bottle of wine so the receiver can test it out right away.

Find it on Amazon

DAVIDsTEA sampler







Price: $23.20

If you're shopping for someone who loves tea, then this sampler set from DAVIDsTEA is a very nice gift.

It includes eight different teas that were the best sellers in 2023, including blends like Candy Cane Crush Tea, Pumpkin Chai, and Organic Cupid's Breakfast Tea.

Find it at DAVIDsTEA

Microwave popcorn popper







Price: $26.44

No movie night is complete without popcorn and this microwave popcorn popper ensure that whoever you give it to will be able to make this delicious snack at home.

The popcorn popper is made with durable temperature safe borosilicate glass and you can even melt butter with the dual function lid for some additional flavour.

Find it on Amazon

Coach ID card case







Price: $30

This cute and stylish ID card case from Coach is perfect for anyone on the go or who likes to travel light when running errands.

It's sleek and compact so it will fit in a small purse, belt bag or even in a coat pocket.

Find it at the Coach Outlet

Pour over coffee maker







Price: $29.99 (currently has a $2 off coupon)

A pour-over coffee maker is a great gift if you have a coffee lover on your list.

This one on Amazon makes up to two cups of coffee at once, has a stainless steel reusable filter and is dishwasher and stove top safe.

Find it on Amazon

2024 agenda







Price: $24.99

I know you can basically do everything on your smartphone now, but some people (myself included) prefer to stay organized by writing everything down in an agenda.

This one from Indigo is really nice and simple with a marble design and will help you stay on track throughout 2024.

Find it at Indigo

Lonely Planet Best in Travel 2024







Price: $24.29

Anyone who is itching to travel will appreciate this special edition Lonely Planet book that features a list of 50 amazing destinations to experience over the next year.

According to the Amazon description, it includes a mix of "emerging travel hotspots, under appreciated places and fresh-takes on well-known locations."

Find it on Amazon

Travel wallet







Price: $17.50

This travel wallet is perfect for anyone with upcoming trips because it'll ensure all their important documents are stored securely in their bag.

This zip-around wallet includes space for up to four passports, multiple credit cards, a slip pocket for luggage tags and boarding passes.

Find it at Indigo

Personalized tumbler 







Price: $10.78

If your friend or loved one is a big coffee or tea drinker then you can get them this cute stainless steel tumbler for when they're headed to work or to run some errands.

The best part is you can get it personalized with their name on the front for an extra special touch.

Find it on Etsy

Wordle party game







Price: $29.99

Wordle has been a really popular game over the past couple of years and now you can gift someone the party game version of it.

That's right, they can play Wordle as many times as they want since it comes with a dry-erase board.

This will be perfect for the next games night with the friend you gift it to!

Find it on Amazon

Teapot with infuser







Price: $29.99

This clear glass teapot with a stainless steel strainer is a great gift idea for anyone on your Secret Santa list who enjoys brewing loose leaf tea at home or at work.

Find it on Amazon

If you're in full Christmas shopping mode, then you may also be looking for stocking stuffers and holiday gift ideas.

I recently went to Shoppers Drug Mart where I picked up a bunch of stocking stuffers for under $15 each.

There are also plenty of Christmas gift ideas that you can pick up at your local Costco or LCBO.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.





Asymina Kantorowicz
Associate Editor

