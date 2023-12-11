Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User AvatarBuild your avatar
The name you want to be displayed publicly in comments. Your username will be unique profile link.
comments
Summary
stocking stuffer ideas

23 Best Stocking Stuffer Ideas You Can Buy Online For Under $20 (PHOTOS)

Candles, beauty products, accessories and more!

Stockings hanging on a fireplace mantel. Right: A person holding a gift pack of six Sephora nail polishes.

Stockings hanging on a fireplace mantel. Right: A Sephora nail polish gift pack.

Chernetskaya | Dreamstime, Sephora
Associate Editor

The holidays are coming up quick so aside from Christmas gifts, make sure you don't forget to buy stocking stuffers.

These little gifts are meant to be fun and more budget-friendly than a main present and thankfully there are many great finds you can buy online.

From beauty products to beautiful accessories and fun gadgets, here are 23 stocking stuffer ideas that are under $20.

Bath & Body Works candle

\u200bA Bath & Body Works candle.

A Bath & Body Works candle.

Bath & Body Works

Price: $15.95

This candle from Bath & Body Works has notes of sparkling berries, sugared spruce and frosted air.

Find it at Bath & Body Works

Saje lip balm

\u200bSaje Peppermint Twist Lips lip balm.

Saje Peppermint Twist Lips lip balm.

Saje

Price: $8.80

Having the right kind of lip balm is necessary all year-round, but especially during the winter when our lips need the extra hydration.

This Saje Natural Wellness soothing and restorative lip balm is made up of coconut oil, cocoa seed butter, shea butter, peppermint and orange.

Find it at Saje

Bath & Body Works body wash

A golden bottle of Bath & Body Works body wash in warm vanilla sugar.

Bath & Body Works body wash in warm vanilla sugar.

Bath & Body Works

Price: $16.50

Bath & Body Works has so many delicious-smelling body washes that make for the perfect stocking stuffer, including the one in the photo which has notes of vanilla, sugar, jasmine, white orchid and sandalwood.

Find it at Bath & Body Works

Lululemon hair clip

Lululemon medium claw hair clip in golden sand/black.

Lululemon medium claw hair clip in golden sand/black.

Lululemon

Price: 18

This claw hair clip from Lululemon is a beautiful hair accessory that you can use whenever your hair needs a bit of taming.

Find it at Lululemon

H&M cable-knit pompom hat

A white cable-knit pompom hat.

A white cable-knit pompom hat.

H&M

Price: $14.99

This H&M cable-knit pompom hat is the perfect accessory anytime you head outdoors in the winter.

Find it at H&M

Burt's Bees kit

A Burt's Bees kit with body lotion, foot cream, lip balm, hand salve and deep cleansing cream.

A Burt's Bees kit with body lotion, foot cream, lip balm, hand salve and deep cleansing cream.

Amazon

Price: $13.99

This Burts Bee's kit is the ultimate stocking stuffer as it comes with five items, including a deep cleansing cream, body lotion, foot cream, hand salve and lip balm.

Find it on Amazon

Pineapple wine bottle stoppers

A two-pack of silicone wine stoppers in the shape of pineapples.

A two-pack of silicone wine stoppers in the shape of pineapples.

Amazon

Price: $11.99 for the two-pack

These silicone pineapple bottle stoppers make the cutest stocking stuffer for wine lovers.

Find it on Amazon

24K Gold Eye Patches

A black and gold box of 20 pairs of under eye patches.

A box of 24K gold eye patches.

Amazon

Price: $19.95 (with a $2 off coupon)

Pamper someone on your list with these 24K gold eye patches made with collagen and caffeine.

Find it on Amazon

Love & Lore cardholder

A teal Love & Lore cardholder.

A Love & Lore cardholder.

Indigo

Price: $17.49

Made with water-borne vegan leather, this stylish cardholder from Indigo has seven card slots, a slip pocket and zip coin pouch.

Find it at Indigo

The Ordinary serum

A bottle of serum by The Ordinary.

The Ordinary serum.

Sephora

Price: $6.60

This serum by The Ordinary found at Sephora is great for any skin type and is made with 10% pure niacinamide and one percent zinc PCA.

Find it at Sephora

Silicone straw cover caps

Flower silicone cover caps for straws.

Flower silicone straw cover caps.

Amazon

Price: $7.99 for a four-pack

These silicone cover caps are great for anyone who has a Stanley tumbler.

There are other designs you can choose from as well, including clouds, fruit and animals.

Find it on Amazon

Braided hoop earrings

Gold braided hoop earrings.

Braided hoop earrings.

H&M

Price: $12.99

These braided hoop earrings from H&M are the perfect accessory for any holiday outfit.

Find it at H&M

Mini jewelry travel case

A black mini jewelry travel case.

A mini jewelry travel case.

Amazon

Price: $10.79

Travelling with jewelry will be so much easier with this cute travel case that can hold earrings, rings and necklaces.

Find it on Amazon

Sephora nail polish

A multi-coloured box with six mini Sephora nail polishes in different colours.

A Sephora nail polishes set.

Sephora

Price: $19.50

Anyone who loves painting their nails will appreciate this kit loaded with six different colours from Sephora. The kit has both festive colours and neutral ones as well.

Find it at Sephora

Let's Get Lit wine tumbler

A wine tumbler that says "Let's Get Lit" and has houses, cars with presents on top of them and snow.

A wine tumbler that says "Let's Get Lit."

Indigo

Price: $14.99

This Let’s Get Lit insulated stainless-steel wine tumbler from Indigo is adorable and a great find for anyone on your list who enjoys sipping on festive cocktails.

Find it at Indigo

Gloves

A pair of dusty rose gloves and a pair of grey gloves.

Two pairs of gloves.

H&M

Price: $7.99 for the two-pack

These fine-knit gloves come in two nice shades, dusty rose and dark grey, and can be gifted as one stocking stuffer or divided between two.

Find it at H&M

Pens

Six pens in black, cream and pink.

Soft touch pens.

Indigo

Price: $12

One can never have too many pens, so these soft touch pens from Indigo will be a much appreciated gift, especially if you have any students or people who love to journal on your list.

Find it at Indigo

Office pouch

A yellow office pouch with cranes on it and a black pen.

An office pouch with cranes on it.

Indigo

Price: $18

Anyone who loves to be organized or perhaps could use some extra organization will love this adorable office pouch with cranes on it.

You can store anything from your notebook to phone or business cards in this pouch and it even comes with a pen.

Find it at Indigo

Notebook

A mustard yellow notebook that says "notes" on the front.

A mustard yellow notebook.

Indigo

Price: $12.95

This notebook is made with vegan leather and comes in a stunning mustard colour.

Find it at Indigo

A 6-in-1 multi-tool pen set

A 6-in-1 multi tool pen.

A 6-in-1 multi tool pen.

Amazon

Price: $15.99

Whether you have a boyfriend, husband or dad on your list, this multitool pen is a great stocking stuffer for just about anyone.

It can be used as a pen, small screwdriver, bubble level, or four-scale ruler.

Find it on Amazon

NYX lip gloss

A pink bottle of NYX Fat Oil Lip Drip lip gloss.

NYX Fat Oil Lip Drip lip gloss.

Amazon

Price: $11.19

This NYX lip gloss has been trending on TikTok this year and is a great addition to a stocking for any make-up lovers on your list.

Find it on Amazon

Burt's Bees lip shimmer set

A Burt's Bees lip shimmer set.

A Burt's Bees lip shimmer set.

Amazon

Price: $9.97

Another great Burt's Bees set is this lip shimmer kit with three shades: peony, rhubarb and fig.

Find it on Amazon

Terry's chocolate orange

A Terry's chocolate orange.

A Terry's chocolate orange.

Amazon

Price: $7.07

Terry's chocolate oranges are a classic Christmas treat so they make the perfect stocking stuffer.

Find it on Amazon

If you need some last-minute stocking stuffers, Shoppers Drug Mart also has plenty of great beauty finds that are under $15.

Narcity may receive a small commission if you buy something from this article, which was created independently by Narcity's Editorial team just for you.

These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Please or to comment. It's free.

Get the best of your city in your inbox, daily. Signup for free now .

Loading...