23 Best Stocking Stuffer Ideas You Can Buy Online For Under $20 (PHOTOS)
Candles, beauty products, accessories and more!
The holidays are coming up quick so aside from Christmas gifts, make sure you don't forget to buy stocking stuffers.
These little gifts are meant to be fun and more budget-friendly than a main present and thankfully there are many great finds you can buy online.
From beauty products to beautiful accessories and fun gadgets, here are 23 stocking stuffer ideas that are under $20.
Bath & Body Works candle
A Bath & Body Works candle.
Price: $15.95
This candle from Bath & Body Works has notes of sparkling berries, sugared spruce and frosted air.
Saje lip balm
Saje Peppermint Twist Lips lip balm.
Price: $8.80
Having the right kind of lip balm is necessary all year-round, but especially during the winter when our lips need the extra hydration.
This Saje Natural Wellness soothing and restorative lip balm is made up of coconut oil, cocoa seed butter, shea butter, peppermint and orange.
Bath & Body Works body wash
Bath & Body Works body wash in warm vanilla sugar.
Price: $16.50
Bath & Body Works has so many delicious-smelling body washes that make for the perfect stocking stuffer, including the one in the photo which has notes of vanilla, sugar, jasmine, white orchid and sandalwood.
Lululemon hair clip
Lululemon medium claw hair clip in golden sand/black.
Price: 18
This claw hair clip from Lululemon is a beautiful hair accessory that you can use whenever your hair needs a bit of taming.
H&M cable-knit pompom hat
A white cable-knit pompom hat.
Price: $14.99
This H&M cable-knit pompom hat is the perfect accessory anytime you head outdoors in the winter.
Burt's Bees kit
A Burt's Bees kit with body lotion, foot cream, lip balm, hand salve and deep cleansing cream.
Price: $13.99
This Burts Bee's kit is the ultimate stocking stuffer as it comes with five items, including a deep cleansing cream, body lotion, foot cream, hand salve and lip balm.
Pineapple wine bottle stoppers
A two-pack of silicone wine stoppers in the shape of pineapples.
Price: $11.99 for the two-pack
These silicone pineapple bottle stoppers make the cutest stocking stuffer for wine lovers.
24K Gold Eye Patches
A box of 24K gold eye patches.
Price: $19.95 (with a $2 off coupon)
Pamper someone on your list with these 24K gold eye patches made with collagen and caffeine.
Love & Lore cardholder
A Love & Lore cardholder.
Price: $17.49
Made with water-borne vegan leather, this stylish cardholder from Indigo has seven card slots, a slip pocket and zip coin pouch.
The Ordinary serum
The Ordinary serum.
Price: $6.60
This serum by The Ordinary found at Sephora is great for any skin type and is made with 10% pure niacinamide and one percent zinc PCA.
Silicone straw cover caps
Flower silicone straw cover caps.
Price: $7.99 for a four-pack
These silicone cover caps are great for anyone who has a Stanley tumbler.
There are other designs you can choose from as well, including clouds, fruit and animals.
Braided hoop earrings
Braided hoop earrings.
Price: $12.99
These braided hoop earrings from H&M are the perfect accessory for any holiday outfit.
Mini jewelry travel case
A mini jewelry travel case.
Price: $10.79
Travelling with jewelry will be so much easier with this cute travel case that can hold earrings, rings and necklaces.
Sephora nail polish
A Sephora nail polishes set.
Price: $19.50
Anyone who loves painting their nails will appreciate this kit loaded with six different colours from Sephora. The kit has both festive colours and neutral ones as well.
Let's Get Lit wine tumbler
A wine tumbler that says "Let's Get Lit."
Price: $14.99
This Let’s Get Lit insulated stainless-steel wine tumbler from Indigo is adorable and a great find for anyone on your list who enjoys sipping on festive cocktails.
Gloves
Two pairs of gloves.
Price: $7.99 for the two-pack
These fine-knit gloves come in two nice shades, dusty rose and dark grey, and can be gifted as one stocking stuffer or divided between two.
Pens
Soft touch pens.
Price: $12
One can never have too many pens, so these soft touch pens from Indigo will be a much appreciated gift, especially if you have any students or people who love to journal on your list.
Office pouch
An office pouch with cranes on it.
Price: $18
Anyone who loves to be organized or perhaps could use some extra organization will love this adorable office pouch with cranes on it.
You can store anything from your notebook to phone or business cards in this pouch and it even comes with a pen.
Notebook
A mustard yellow notebook.
Price: $12.95
This notebook is made with vegan leather and comes in a stunning mustard colour.
A 6-in-1 multi-tool pen set
A 6-in-1 multi tool pen.
Price: $15.99
Whether you have a boyfriend, husband or dad on your list, this multitool pen is a great stocking stuffer for just about anyone.
It can be used as a pen, small screwdriver, bubble level, or four-scale ruler.
NYX lip gloss
NYX Fat Oil Lip Drip lip gloss.
Price: $11.19
This NYX lip gloss has been trending on TikTok this year and is a great addition to a stocking for any make-up lovers on your list.
Burt's Bees lip shimmer set
A Burt's Bees lip shimmer set.
Price: $9.97
Another great Burt's Bees set is this lip shimmer kit with three shades: peony, rhubarb and fig.
Terry's chocolate orange
A Terry's chocolate orange.
Price: $7.07
Terry's chocolate oranges are a classic Christmas treat so they make the perfect stocking stuffer.
If you need some last-minute stocking stuffers, Shoppers Drug Mart also has plenty of great beauty finds that are under $15.
