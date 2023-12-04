9 Shoppers Drug Mart Stocking Stuffer Ideas You Can Buy For Under $15 (PHOTOS)
There are so many great finds!
The holidays will be here before you know it, so it's the perfect time to head out and get your Christmas shopping done.
Stocking stuffers are fun little gifts and knick-knacks you get to buy for someone on your list and Shoppers Drug Mart is filled with so many cute ideas.
From eye masks to bath products and beauty items, you can easily load up on some great finds for the loved ones on your Christmas list.
I recently went to my local Shoppers Drug Mart in Victoria, B.C. to pick up a few stocking stuffers.
Here are nine items I went with that are all under $15.
Pure Gold Hydrogel Eye Masks
Masque Bar Pure Gold Hydrogel Eye Masks at Shoppers Drug Mart.
I love having an at-home spa night, so I decided to pamper a few of my loved ones with some of the essentials they'll need for one.
I picked up these Masque Bar Pure Gold Hydrogel Eye Masks for $4.69 which look like they'll do the trick. The "pure gold" listed on the packaging makes them sound extra fancy!
Watermelon Sheet Mask
Watermelon Sheet Mask with Vitamin C and hyaluronic acid at Shoppers Drug Mart.
Another must-have for a spa night is a face mask so after some deliberation (there were a lot of options) I went with the watermelon sheet mask that has vitamin C and hyaluronic acid.
It says it hydrates and brightens the face, which is something I feel like we all could use during the wintertime.
This sheet mask typically sells for $6.99 each, but I grabbed it while it was on sale for $5.59.
QUO Beauty lip oils
A three-pack of QUO Beauty lip oils at Shoppers Drug Mart.
Lip oils seem to be trendy these days and I love how cute this three-pack of lip oils from QUO is.
This particular pack for $15 comes with a cherry, peach and mint-flavoured lip oil.
The best thing is that since it's a three-pack, you can either choose to give it as one stocking stuffer or split it up between three.
Essence eyeshadow palettes
Asymina holding two palettes of Essence eyeshadow.
If you have friends or family who love playing around with different eyeshadow colours, these Essence palettes for $4.99 each are super cute and the perfect size to stick in your purse or bag while travelling.
These palettes come in various colour combinations like nude and coral.
Bath fizzers
Packs of JDV Bath Fizzers at Shoppers Drug Mart.
As mentioned above, I'm going with a spa night theme with the bulk of my stocking stuffers and bath fizzers are a nice way to complete that.
These bath fizzers by JDV come in a pack of four for $7.99 and I love that they are shaped like macarons!
Essence nailpolish
Essence nail polish in various colours at Shoppers Drug Mart.
These adorable Essence nail polishes for $3.99 are nice and small in size and they come in an assortment of colours so you can pick up more than one for your stocking list.
Each colour also has a cute name like "chili together" and "sea you soon" which makes them even more fun!
Chocolate and candy
Cadbury dairy milk chocolate with mini eggs at Shoppers Drug Mart. Right: Several types of candy hanging on a shelf at Shoppers Drug Mart.
No stocking stuffer is complete without a good amount of chocolate and candy.
Shoppers Drug Mart has so many great options when it comes to sweets and this time around I went with the Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate bar with Mini Eggs for $4.19 each.
Then I picked up some Haribo and Mamba candy, which was $3.99 each.
The Original MakeUp Eraser (mini)
The Original MakeUp Eraser in a mini size at Shoppers Drug Mart.
If you have anyone who loves make-up on your Christmas list, then they'll surely appreciate this makeup eraser for their night-time routine.
The makeup eraser is a great way to remove your makeup before bed and it's so easy to use because you just need to add water.
The best thing about it? You can wash it in the machine and re-use it meaning you'll save on any other makeup remover oils and wipes you use.
For $10 this is a gift that keeps on giving!
Eos hand cream
Eos shea better hand cream in coconut waters at Shoppers Drug Mart.
I was influenced to try out this eos hand cream thanks to TikTok and I get the hype.
It smells delicious and make my hands smooth, without the stickiness.
It was a toss-up between the coconut waters and vanilla cashmere scents because they both smell incredible.
They're not the cheapest option at $7.49 but I feel like it's worth the price as they'll last the person you gift them to all winter when our hands need the extra TLC.
While these are the nine stocking stuffers I went with, there are so many other great options at Shoppers Drug Mart.
The store has a load of perfumes and colognes for $21.99 if you're looking for a fancier stocking stuffer or gift. It also has a lot of cute hair accessories and make-up kits that you can gift to anyone on your list.
As you get Christmas shopping you may be looking for some gifting options for people on your holiday list.
I recently went to Costco and found some gift ideas that are affordable and great buys for a person on your list who you're struggling to find something for.
If you're hoping to save money and want to make your own Christmas gifts this year, there are lots of great videos on TikTok that could help get you inspired. I went looking for ideas and found 12 great DIY gifts that you can make at home.
