16 Christmas Gift Ideas For Parents In 2023 & They'll Love Any Of These Meaningful Items
From sentimental pieces to jewelry and household items.
Christmas is quickly approaching and you may be on the lookout for the perfect gift for your mom and dad.
It can be difficult to choose what to buy for two of the most important people in your life, especially if it seems like they have everything they need.
If that's the case perhaps it's best to find something sentimental you can give them or something fun they can try together like a new sport or subscription.
We went looking for some ideas and came up with Christmas gifts you could give to your parents in 2023.
Family album
A photo album on Shutterfly.
Price: $49.98 ($34.99 for Costco members)
Speaking from experience parents love albums because it allows them to have special family photos all together in one spot.
It's also nice to be able to flip through a physical album every now and then, especially since the bulk of our photos seem to never leave our phones.
These albums on Shutterfly come at a huge discount if you're a Costco member and allow you to make a custom photo book for your mom and dad.
Wine Club subscription
Two bottles of wine.
Price: $69.99 for two bottles of Canadian wine per month
If your parents are big wine drinkers then why not sign them up for a best wine of the month club?
This subscription by Wine Club will deliver two bottles of VQA Canadian wine to your parent's home each month.
It's something they can easily turn into a date night as they try the different blends.
Cocktail set
A cocktail set on Amazon.
Price: $49.99
Do your parents like hosting dinner parties? If so, then a cocktail set is a must so they can wow their guests as they prepare delicious drinks to sip on before dinner.
This 10-piece set comes with a 24 oz cocktail shaker with built-in strainer, double sided jigger, mojito muddler and mixing spoon among other items. It's all held together on a beautiful bamboo stand.
Charcuterie board
A cheese board loaded with crackers, cheese, salami, nuts and other food.
Price: $39.99
Another entertainment essential is a charcuterie board which can be used to hold appetizers for a dinner party.
This set comes with a cheeseboard, two long plates on either side, forks and a separate fruit tray.
The New York Times daily crossword puzzle
The New York Times daily Crossword puzzle for 2024.
Price: $19.24
If your mom and dad enjoy doing crosswords together then this gift will be one that keeps on giving all year long.
The New York Times daily Crossword puzzle has a puzzle a day your folks can solve together or alone.
Mom necklace
A model wearing a "mama" necklace.
Price: $36.59
Jewelry is always a good idea and one option could be this stunning mama necklace, which comes in sterling silver, rose gold and 18K gold.
It looks like it's a super popular item on Etsy so don't wait too long if you're thinking of buying one!
Digital photo frame
A digital photo frame.
Price: $94.99
If you're not into making a custom album for your parents, then how about gifting them a digital frame that you can load with your favourite photos?
This one is especially great if you don't live in the same city because your parents can connect it to wifi and then receive photos and videos from family members around the world.
Coach purse
A blue Coach purse.
Price: $93
Another great option for mom is a new purse.
Coach Outlet has a lot of great finds for a major discount, like this side bag that comes in a variety of colours.
Record player
A vintage record player.
Price: $89.99 (currently has a $20 off coupon)
If your dad is a big music guy, then this vintage record player may be the perfect gift.
You could also pair it with a couple of albums from his favourite musicians so he can start using it immediately after opening it.
Pickle ball set for two
A Pickle ball set for two people.
Price: $47.99
If your parents enjoy playing sports then you may want to consider gifting them a Pickle ball set so they can use it together.
This set comes with two paddles, four balls and a carrying case for easy transport.
Family Christmas ornament
Family Christmas ornaments.
Price: Starts at $14.56
If you want to gift your parents something sentimental this Christmas, you could get them a family ornament.
This Etsy shop can even engrave the names of your family members which is an extra sweet touch!
Apple AirTags
An Apple AirTag.
Price: $39.99
We've all heard the horror stories of people losing their luggage while travelling.
If your parents have a trip that's coming up then you can get them a couple of Apple AirTags so they can keep tabs on their bags at all times.
Mama sweater
A mama sweater.
Price: $44.25
Another sweet gift you can give your mom this Christmas is a custom sweater.
Not only does this one say "mama" on the front but the Etsy shop can also print yours and your siblings names on the sleeve with a heart.
Waffle maker
A red waffle maker.
Price: $52.93
If your parents are brunch people then how about a waffle maker so they can make this delicious meal at home.
This waffle maker has a "wrap-around channel" that prevents extra batter from overflowing. It also includes a measuring cup.
Personalized docking station
A docking station.
Price: Starts at $37.18
This docking station is a really nice gift option for any dad who likes to keep his belongings together in one place.
It's handcrafted from high-quality wood and can hold a cellphone, wallet, sunglasses, a watch, jewelry and other items.
It can also be engraved with your dad's name on it.
Dillon's Old Fashioned Gift Pack
A cocktail set.
Price: $81.95
If old-fashioned cocktails are your dad's or mom's drink of choice then this cocktail kit gives them everything they need to make the drinks at home.
