8 Best Gift Baskets You Can Order In Toronto & Have Them Delivered By Christmas (PHOTOS)
They are filled with so many goodies!
Shopping for Christmas gifts can be a lot of pressure, especially if it's for someone you don't know too well like your new in-laws or boss or you might live across the country from your friends and family.
If that's the case, you could skip the stressful shopping trips and opt for something special you can have delivered right to their door: a gift basket.
Gift baskets are filled with lots of goodies like food, wine and delicious treats.
Luckily, there are various companies in Toronto that have many options you can choose from and there's something for every budget.
Here are eight of the best gift baskets we found online that you can easily order from home.
Baskits
A Baskits gift basket with caramel truffles, brie cheese, popcorn and chocolate.
Baskits has a huge selection of gift baskets that come filled with chocolate, candy, popcorn, mugs, cheese and even wine.
This company does offer shipping across Canada and the U.S. and has same day delivery possible within the GTA if you order by a 10 a.m. EST.
Certain boxes are only available for delivery in Ontario like the Not Too Sweet box which has a bottle of wine in it.
The holiday gift boxes start at $55.
Pusateri's
A Pusateri's gift basket loaded with pasta, extra virgin olive oil, flour and a pizza cutter.
Pusateri's Fine Foods in Toronto has a range of gift baskets like their gourmet nut and candy tray for $85 or a pizza and pasta box filled with goodies like pasta, extra virgin olive oil, pizza sauce and a pizza cutter for $140.
They also offer cookie and tea boxes, a cocktail kit and a sweet and salty snack box.
The prices range from $45 to $260 for the gift baskets. Pusateri's also has a section on its website for gifts under $25 if you prefer to shop for individual items.
You can opt for same-day delivery at an additional $18 plus tax.
Eataly Toronto
An Eataly gift box filled with pasta, tomato sauce, extra virgin olive oil and olives.
Eataly Toronto offers gift baskets filled with high-quality Italian ingredients from pasta to authentic extra virgin olive oil and traditional dolci.
The baskets range in price depending on how many items you want in them, started from $59.90 and going up to $299.
The website says you can either pick-up the gift box or have it delivered for a flat rate of $13.90 within the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).
Saul Good Gift Co.
A gift box filled with hot chocolate, cookies, salted caramel popcorn and a marshmallow.
Saul Good Gift Co. has many gifts available that include items made in Canada.
It's Winter Warmer East basket seen in the photo is perfect for a cozy winter day with hot chocolate, salted caramel popcorn, chocolate and marshmallows.
It's also pretty neat that the company lists where the products are from at the bottom of each page. The basket in the photo above has products made in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia.
The gift baskets under the Christmas section start at $72.
Edible Arrangements
An edible arrangement.
Edible Arrangements specializes in fresh fruit arrangements and is another great option for a Christmas gift.
The fruit is cut into various shapes and some pieces are dipped in chocolate.
This company delivers Canada-wide, including Toronto.
Based on the Christmas section of their website, prices for the various arrangements range from $49.99 up to $178.98.
Butzi
A Butzi gift basket filled with chocolate, cookies, nuts and truffles.
Butzi is a gift basket store in Toronto that offers a "hand-picked selection of British, French and Italian Classics" like wines, cheese, candy, chocolate and mince pies. The gifts also come in a beautiful box or wicker basket.
There are gift baskets for every budget, and some are currently on sale, including one called the "elegance set" which is currently $49.99.
This company offers deliveries not only in Toronto, but in Mississauga, Burlington and Markham. They also have a same day delivery option.
Epic Baskets
A red gift basket filled with items like a chocolate santa, a chocolate tree, chocolate wafer bites, ginger snaps and truffles.
Epic Baskets is a gift basket store on King Street West in Toronto that has a huge selection of festive holiday baskets.
The one seen above called the "Noel" costs $60 and comes with a Galerie Au Chocolat Christmas tree, maple truffles, ginger snaps, a chocolate Santa, a chocolate marshmallow lollipop and Ghirardelli peppermint bar.
There are options that are smaller than this basket or much larger with more extravagant additions like a bottle of wine, various cheeses and a wooden charcuterie board.
Baskets Toronto
Christmas treats including a chocolate snowman, hot chocolate, candy, red velvet cookies and a dark chocolate bar.
Baskets Toronto has everything ranging from traditional gift baskets to ones that are super fancy.
You can stick to one that has an assortment of cheeses and a bottle of wine or opt for something a little different like the champagne and spa gift set that comes with a selection of beauty products and of course, a bottle of champagne.
The one seen in the above photo is filled with Christmas-themed treats like decadent hot chocolate, cookies, candies and a giant white chocolate snowman.
Prices for the gift baskets start at $56.99.
If you prefer to buy a gift basket in person, you can head to the physical location of each one of these shops in Toronto.
Many grocery stores also offer gift baskets at this time of year, including Metro and Costco.
While Costco does have a huge selection of baskets available in-store, their website also has lots of great finds.
Happy shopping!
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.