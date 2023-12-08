16 Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Girlfriend In 2023 & These'll Make Her Feel Spoiled (PHOTOS)
These are also great gifts for your fiancée, wife or partner!
Whether you just started dating or have been together for years, shopping for the perfect Christmas gift for your partner can be intimidating.
With so many options available in-store and online, you can spend hours searching and still come up short.
If that's the boat you're in, don't worry because we've scoured the internet and found over a dozen ideas that your partner is sure to love.
From jewelry to accessories and trendy cookware, we have 16 Christmas gift ideas you can spoil your loved one with this holiday season.
Earrings
Sparkling silver huggie hoop earrings. Right: Gold-plated sparkling huggie hoop earrings.
Price: $70 for the sterling silver; $100 for the gold-plated
Jewelry is never a bad idea and these huggie hoop earrings from Pandora are a classy choice.
The cubic zirconia also provides a nice delicate sparkle your girlfriend or wife is bound to love.
Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag
Lululemon's Everywhere Belt Bag in navy blue.
Price: $44
This Lululemon belt bag has been trending all year and is a great item to have for running errands, heading to the gym or going for a hike.
YSL perfume set
A three-pack of YSL perfumes.
Price: $90
What's better than one perfume? Three perfumes.
This gift set from Sephora has three YSL perfumes (Black Opium, Mon Paris and Libre) which means your partner will have variety and can easily pop them in their purse to use anytime.
Hatch Restore sunrise alarm clock
A Hatch alarm clock.
Price: $269.99 (currently has a $40 off coupon)
This Hatch Restore is probably the trendiest alarm clock right now because it does so much more than just wake you up for work.
It can cover background sounds with white noise or other sleep sounds. The clock also wakes you up gently rather than blaring a sound that bolts you out of your blissful sleep. The user can even dim the clock to keep the room dark.
Cozy slippers
An UGG slipper.
Price: $135
The floors get cold in the winter so you can't go wrong with a pair of cozy slippers as a Christmas gift.
These stylish UGG slippers are trending so don't wait too long in case the size you need sells out!
Coach purse
A Coach crossbody purse.
Price: $129
This black crossbody purse with gold accents from Coach is simple yet classy so it will always be in style and is the perfect size to fit several items like a wallet, phone and some make-up.
Necklace with birthstones
A gold necklace with multi-coloured gemstones.
Price: $32.23
This Etsy necklace is not only beautiful but also thoughtful because you can choose yours and your partner's birthstones as the charms.
BÉIS weekender bag
A Béis weekender bag in beige.
Price: $145
This weekender bag has been all over social media this year with influencers loving how functional it is and we have to agree.
You can fit your clothes in the big compartment and then bottom pouch will keep your shoes or other essentials you want separate. There's also a zipper-pocket on the back that is a trolley sleeve so your partner can easily fit it over their luggage when travelling.
Kindle
A Paperwhite Kindle.
Price: $159.99
If your loved one is a big reader, then you can't go wrong with a Kindle.
The device is so light and compact that it can fit in a medium-sized purse, tote bag or backpack. That way they can always have their books with them when they're on the go.
Lululemon dual pouch wristlet
A Lululemon dual pouch wristlet.
Price: $48
This Lululemon wristlet has two zippered pouches to carry all your small necessities like cards and keys while you're on the move.
The Five-Minute Journal
The Five-Minute Journal
Price: $32
The Five-Minute Journal is a great habit to incorporate as you kick off a new year. This journal has daily affirmations and makes sure you begin and end each day on a positive note.
Cozy pyjamas
A model wearing Love and Lore pyjamas.
Price: $69.99
Who doesn't love living in cozy pyjamas on the weekend? This set from Love & Lore set is made from lightweight and breathable fabric and looks super cute.
Sunglasses
Rayban sunglasses.
Sunglass Hut
Price: $217
These Ray-Ban hexagonal sunglasses with a gold frame are under the "most wanted style" section on Sunglass Hut. You can customize them by choosing which colour lenses you want.
Stanley tumbler
A Stanley tumbler in the colour cream.
Price: $59
I don't know about you, but everyone seems to have a Stanley tumbler.
If you want to gift your special someone with something super trendy right now, this tumbler is it. It'll also get them to drink more water, so that's a plus!
Always Pan by Our Place
The Our Place Always Pan in the colour Rosa.
Price: $139
These Our Place pans are designed to do the job of 10 pieces of traditional cookware. The pan braises, sears, steams, sautés, fries, bakes and boils.
Our Place currently has a holiday sale going so you can choose from an assortment of colours, including the ones created in collaboration with Selena Gomez.
Bath soak
Bath soaks.
Price: $30
Everyone could use some relaxation every now and then. This bath soak from Bathorium comes in a variety of scents, including the ancient oat hydration which smells like warm, musky sandalwood and has hints of citrus and vanilla.
Aside from a Christmas present, you may be looking for stocking stuffers for your partner. I recently went to Shoppers Drug Mart and it was filled with so many goodies your GF or wife will surely love!
