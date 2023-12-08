christmas gift ideas

16 Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Girlfriend In 2023 & These'll Make Her Feel Spoiled (PHOTOS)

These are also great gifts for your fiancée, wife or partner!

Whether you just started dating or have been together for years, shopping for the perfect Christmas gift for your partner can be intimidating.

With so many options available in-store and online, you can spend hours searching and still come up short.

If that's the boat you're in, don't worry because we've scoured the internet and found over a dozen ideas that your partner is sure to love.

From jewelry to accessories and trendy cookware, we have 16 Christmas gift ideas you can spoil your loved one with this holiday season.

Earrings

Sparkling silver huggie hoop earrings. Right: Gold-plated sparkling huggie hoop earrings.

Sparkling silver huggie hoop earrings. Right: Gold-plated sparkling huggie hoop earrings.

Pandora

Price: $70 for the sterling silver; $100 for the gold-plated

Jewelry is never a bad idea and these huggie hoop earrings from Pandora are a classy choice.

The cubic zirconia also provides a nice delicate sparkle your girlfriend or wife is bound to love.

Find it on Pandora

Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag

Lululemon's Everywhere Belt Bag in navy blue.

Lululemon's Everywhere Belt Bag in navy blue.

Lululemon

Price: $44

This Lululemon belt bag has been trending all year and is a great item to have for running errands, heading to the gym or going for a hike.

Find it on Lululemon

YSL perfume set

A three-pack of YSL perfumes.

A three-pack of YSL perfumes.

Sephora

Price: $90

What's better than one perfume? Three perfumes.

This gift set from Sephora has three YSL perfumes (Black Opium, Mon Paris and Libre) which means your partner will have variety and can easily pop them in their purse to use anytime.

Find it at Sephora

Hatch Restore sunrise alarm clock

A Hatch alarm clock with an iPhone next to it.

A Hatch alarm clock.

Amazon

Price: $269.99 (currently has a $40 off coupon)

This Hatch Restore is probably the trendiest alarm clock right now because it does so much more than just wake you up for work.

It can cover background sounds with white noise or other sleep sounds. The clock also wakes you up gently rather than blaring a sound that bolts you out of your blissful sleep. The user can even dim the clock to keep the room dark.

Find it on Amazon

Cozy slippers

An brown and white UGG slipper.

An UGG slipper.

UGG

Price: $135

The floors get cold in the winter so you can't go wrong with a pair of cozy slippers as a Christmas gift.

These stylish UGG slippers are trending so don't wait too long in case the size you need sells out!

Find it at UGG

Coach purse

A black and gold purse from Coach.

A Coach crossbody purse.

Coach Outlet

Price: $129

This black crossbody purse with gold accents from Coach is simple yet classy so it will always be in style and is the perfect size to fit several items like a wallet, phone and some make-up.

Find it on Coach Outlet

Necklace with birthstones

A gold necklace with multi-coloured gemstones around a woman's neck.

A gold necklace with multi-coloured gemstones.

Etsy

Price: $32.23

This Etsy necklace is not only beautiful but also thoughtful because you can choose yours and your partner's birthstones as the charms.

Find it on Etsy

BÉIS weekender bag

A woman carrying a beige bag.

A Béis weekender bag in beige.

Béis

Price: $145

This weekender bag has been all over social media this year with influencers loving how functional it is and we have to agree.

You can fit your clothes in the big compartment and then bottom pouch will keep your shoes or other essentials you want separate. There's also a zipper-pocket on the back that is a trolley sleeve so your partner can easily fit it over their luggage when travelling.

Find it on BÉIS

Kindle

A black kindle with text on the screen.

A Paperwhite Kindle.

Amazon

Price: $159.99

If your loved one is a big reader, then you can't go wrong with a Kindle.

The device is so light and compact that it can fit in a medium-sized purse, tote bag or backpack. That way they can always have their books with them when they're on the go.

Find it on Amazon

Lululemon dual pouch wristlet

A dual pouch Lululemon wristlet in beige and grey.

A Lululemon dual pouch wristlet.

Lululemon

Price: $48

This Lululemon wristlet has two zippered pouches to carry all your small necessities like cards and keys while you're on the move.

Find it at Lululemon

The Five-Minute Journal

The Five-Minute Journal with other books on a window sill.

The Five-Minute Journal

Indigo

Price: $32

The Five-Minute Journal is a great habit to incorporate as you kick off a new year. This journal has daily affirmations and makes sure you begin and end each day on a positive note.

Find it at Indigo

Cozy pyjamas

A really happy woman woman wearing blue and white pyjamas and looking.

A model wearing Love and Lore pyjamas.

Indigo

Price: $69.99

Who doesn't love living in cozy pyjamas on the weekend? This set from Love & Lore set is made from lightweight and breathable fabric and looks super cute.

Find it at Indigo

Sunglasses

Rayban sunglasses.

Rayban sunglasses.

Sunglass Hut

Price: $217

These Ray-Ban hexagonal sunglasses with a gold frame are under the "most wanted style" section on Sunglass Hut. You can customize them by choosing which colour lenses you want.

Find it at Sunglass Hut

Stanley tumbler

A Stanley tumbler with a straw.

A Stanley tumbler in the colour cream.

Amazon

Price: $59

I don't know about you, but everyone seems to have a Stanley tumbler.

If you want to gift your special someone with something super trendy right now, this tumbler is it. It'll also get them to drink more water, so that's a plus!

Find it on Amazon

Always Pan by Our Place

A raspberry coloured- cooking pan with a wooden spoon attached.

The Our Place Always Pan in the colour Rosa.

Our Place

Price: $139

These Our Place pans are designed to do the job of 10 pieces of traditional cookware. The pan braises, sears, steams, sautés, fries, bakes and boils.

Our Place currently has a holiday sale going so you can choose from an assortment of colours, including the ones created in collaboration with Selena Gomez.

Find it at Our Place

Bath soak

Two bags of bath soaks.

Bath soaks.

Bathorium

Price: $30

Everyone could use some relaxation every now and then. This bath soak from Bathorium comes in a variety of scents, including the ancient oat hydration which smells like warm, musky sandalwood and has hints of citrus and vanilla.

Find it on Bathorium

Aside from a Christmas present, you may be looking for stocking stuffers for your partner. I recently went to Shoppers Drug Mart and it was filled with so many goodies your GF or wife will surely love!

