7 DIY Christmas Gifts From TikTok That'll Cost Next To Nothing & Impress The Entire Family
Spend less for more Christmas spirit this year. 🎅
The holidays are fast approaching, and if you're on the lookout for the perfect gift for your loved ones, you can always get creative.
There are a bunch of DIY gift ideas on TikTok that are not just fun and easy to make but also look very good for this year's holiday season.
Whether you're searching for festive ways to wrap gifts or hand-made items to give to your loved ones, these holiday TikToks are sure to be a hit.
So, get that glue gun loaded, head over to your local dollar store and start some holiday-inspired crafting.
DIY Advent Calendar
@wogunkovaart
making a gift for my young brother a said loved it 🥹 #diy#adventcalendar#christmascalendar#christmasdiy#fyp#foryou#foryoupage
One of the joys of the holiday season is the advent calendar.
There's nothing quite like waking up and opening it up to see what goodies are in store for the day.
As it turns out, making your own advent calendar is super easy and fun. As TikToker @wogunkovaart reveals, all you need are empty toilet paper rolls, some crepe paper and creativity.
The best part about this is that you can also personalize this advent calendar according to who you're gifting it to.
Maybe candy for the kids and little bottles of booze for the adults?
"The Nothing Jar"
@itzshauni
When you ask someone what they want for Christmas and they say “Nothing” #christmascrafts #learnontiktok
We all have that annoying friend or relative who asks for "nothing" for Christmas. Well, here's a way you can really get them nothing!
This cheeky craft is incredibly easy. All you need is a jar, a nice pen, a piece of black paper and maybe some decorative bobbles and you're off to the races.
Now you can finally see their reaction when you gift them "nothing" for Christmas.
Maybe they'll rethink asking for nothing next year!
Raptors wood art
@pixiekawaiishop
Go Raptors! ❤️ #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #keepitsimple #canada #canadian #diy #doityourself #craft #dollarama #wethenorth #paint #art #cricut #vinyl #ooak #custom #artistsoftiktok #easygiftidea #giftidea #handmade #sharethelove
This one requires a little bit of extra work but it's a surprisingly cute and a nice Canadian-sports-themed gift.
With just a few items from Dollarama, some sandpaper and vinyl letters, TikToker @pixiekawaiishop made a nice Toronto Raptors sign featuring the team's famous slogan, "We The North".
Perfect for the basketball fan in your life.
Toy Cosmetic Kit
@mamabartley
All items found at Dollar Tree in Ontario Canada 🇨🇦 #dollartree #Explore3ingredients #birthdaygift #diygift #ontariocanada
If you, or someone you know, has a kid who loves getting into makeup bags, this could be a cute replacement.
A TikToker has just put together a cute play costmetic kit with items from a dollar store.
You could do the same and get that budding beauty-youtuber a box full of brushes, combs, jars and more so that they can have their own "make-up" kit to play with.
Snowflake Christmas card
Making paper snowflakes is a classic of the holiday season, and this card brings back that old favourite to make a really stunning holiday card.
For this one, you'll need to cut up and create a few snowflakes and then glue them together. Attach them to the card and it will give a classic popup effect that will blow away whoever you give it to.
You just might need to watch the video a few times to catch each step though!
Wooden sign for your grandparents
@mylittlezoos
tell us where your from! we are on Ontario 🇨🇦 #reveal #artreveal #grandparents #grandchildren #grandmagift #grandpagift #woodsigndecor #homedecorsigns #christmasgiftideas
This one is maybe a little less DIY, depending on your skill level, but is still a great and very thoughtful gift for grandparents.
This stained and carved board display is a great place to add the names and birthdays of all of the grandchildren.
Not only is that a wholesome and very family-focused gift, but it's a momentous occasion every time someone adds to it.
A DIY Christmas Basket
@lifestylewithsheeks
#fyp #winnerscanada #winnersfabfind #dayinmylife #torontovlog #foryoupage #diyproject #fypシ #homedecor #getoverherechallenge
If you're not feeling crafty, you could always go with a classic gift basket idea.
Grab a bunch of stuff that you know your special someone likes, put it in a basket, wrap it up and you got a great gift just like that.
At Winners is a great place to find great products for a reasonable price, but you could also check out other stores, depending on what your loved ones want.
If you're looking for other ideas to save money on Christmas gifts this holiday season, there are loads of other things you can do, from using programs and rewards to planning ahead.
Best of luck out there, shoppers!