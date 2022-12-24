TikTokers Are Cracking Up At A Kid's Threatening Letters To Santa & He's Got Killer Plans
Poison cookies?🎅❌
It's tradition for some kids to write letters to Santa Claus outlining their Christmas wish list, but one boy is turning the tables on the big guy by demanding nothing less than what he asked for — or else.
TikToker Kodi Mink posted a video reading Christmas letters written by a boy named Jeremy he found on Facebook and things got pretty heated in a hilarious back and forth between the boy and Jolly Old Saint Nick.
“Dear Santa, I am writing this the day after xmas and I am very sad I only received one of the two presents I asked for. Sense [since] you ate my cookies I will asoom [assume] that my missing gift was a miss take [mistake],” Jeremy wrote in his letter.
"I will give you one week to fix this."
Santa was clearly not impressed with Jeremy's demands writing: "You asked for two very expensive presents and Santa can only do so much."
Santa then wrote that Jeremy should be grateful for what he has and if he continues to complain he will be added to "the naughty list" next year.
That really set Jeremy off.
“Dear Fatty, Your threats don’t scare me. I played your game and you did not deliver. This is not okay. I will give you one week and then you will pay," the child wrote in another letter.
“P.S. I don’t know why you that it is expensive when you have elf slaves to make things for you I think you are very naughty for having slaves.”
Once again, Santa wasn't happy with Jeremy's response and let him know he was being a "very bad little boy."
"Because you cannot be happy with what you have, I have talked to your parents and told them to take away your Wii U. Now you have nothing. Once you learn to be grateful, perhaps you can have it back," Kris Kringle replied.
Jeremy wasn't having it and threatened Santa in his next letter.
“Deer [dear] Santa. I do not like that stunt that you pulled with my parents. You are on my naughty list now. Be afraid you look slow and easy to kill. Enjoy your cookies next year because they will be poison. I hope you die," he wrote.
With over 18 million views, people were clearly amused with the back and forth.
"JEREMY JUST MADE SANTA HIS HOHOHO 🤣🤣😭" one person commented.
"Jeremy not playin this christmas," another comment reads.
"I’m losing my BREATH!! Jeremy said F IT!! I’m going ALL IN 😂😂😂😂☠️" another one said.
A lot of TikTokers were clear about whose side they were taking with one person declaring, "I'm on Jeremys side."
It's unclear if there were more letters and how Santa felt about Jeremy's threat.
Hopefully Santa survives his next visit on Christmas 2022!
