A TikToker Revealed What The Red Bulb In The Christmas Lights Package Does & We Had No Idea
Have you ever bought a set of Christmas lights and wondered why there was an extra red bulb in the package?
A TikToker posted a video showing everyone what that one specific bulb is for and people online were shocked to learn that it's not just a random spare.
TikToker @vaznelly starts her video off by showing the red bulb in her hand with the caption "I was today years old when I found out what these are for."
She then removes a regular bulb from the string of lights and replaces it with a red bulb. Once the red bulb is in, the other lights start blinking!
@viznelly
The video has gone viral since it was posted and we can see why. A majority of people admit they had no idea about the true purpose of the red bulb.
"1000% thought they were spares. I have been robbed," one person commented.
"NGL [not going to lie] I'm embarrassed that I didn't know this," another echoed.
Others were just straight up shocked with one person saying, "MY JAW DROPPED."
One person said they thought the red bulb was to make a "Rudolph nose on a decoration."
Another TikToker expressed frustration about not knowing the bulb's purpose and blamed it on companies that make the Christmas lights.
"Dude all they had to do was write that somewhere on the box. I wasted so many years not knowing about this," they wrote.
A few people were surprised that others did not know about the Christmas hack.
"As someone who grew up in the 90’s…I thought everyone knew this 😳😩 We didn’t always have remote control lights!!" one comment reads.