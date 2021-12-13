6 Festive Dollar Store Hacks From TikTok To Try If You Suck At Decorating (VIDEOS)
Don't be a Grinch!
If you're in the festive spirit but aren't sure how to decorate, TikTok has a bunch of dollar store hacks that'll help your space look all kinds of merry and bright.
Thrifty shoppers already know that Dollarama and Dollar Tree are the best spots to go to snag some serious deals, but there are also quite a few things you can cobble together that look like they cost way more than they actually do.
TikToker MJ Thomas (jinkybinky) showed how you can create a super elegant glittery Christmas tree out of ornaments, a simple platter and hot glue.
They stacked sphere-shaped baubles in increasingly smaller circles until they reached a festive peak, just like a pine tree.
If you're feeling extra fancy you can wind some fairy lights around the whole thing!
TikToker tanyam1277 shared an easy way to create a fun wreath without breaking the bank.
Working with the wonder that is hot glue, they stuck on pretty baubles and a bow to what appears to be a plant stand. The end result genuinely looks like something that could be sold in a fancy store.
RayGun Gil (raygungil) also created a festive wreath along with some pretty hilarious commentary.
"Well, it happened. I watched enough of these GD Christmas dollar store craft TikToks to want to try one myself," she said.
Although she noted that she could have gone out and just bought a wreath, she said that she was pretty happy with how her plastic plate, ornaments and OCD came together to form her piece.
Alexandrea Elaine, who goes by alexxandreaelaine on TikTok, shared how to make a pretty impressive $10 DIY decoration from Dollar Tree.
She stuck three jars on a foam board and jazzed everything up with some garland, ornaments, bows and votives. So festive and fun!
If you're looking to make a landing path for Santa, try out louisianawoman1's craft to guide the jolly guy directly to your house.
She took a pool noodle, wrapped it with some white tape, and then affixed a large silver ball on top. She then took it outside where she hammered a stick into the ground and slid the noodle over top of it. Easy as pie!
If you're looking to make an easy and festive oversize ornament, try out oliviasromantichome's tutorial.
All she did was take a kid's bouncy ball and then stretched a cute holiday hat over it, which she tied with a hairband.
She notes that you can totally stop there, but if you want to jazz it up even further, you can glue on baubles and bows. Cute!
Happy decorating, Canada!
And if you're looking for more general decorating hacks, TikTok also has some great dollar store tutorials for that. From pretty DIY vases to creating a patio table for just $7, people get all kinds of creative!