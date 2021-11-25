Trending Tags

7 Of The Wildest Holiday Items You Can Actually Get At Dollarama Right Now

Some of them are for your dog! 🎅

Stephanie White | Narcity

The next time you go shopping at Dollarama, you might be surprised by some of the wild holiday items they sell.

It isn't only cheap gift wrap and Santa's hats. Instore, you can find everything from a hilarious costume for your dog to items that could be a White Elephant gift.

A Christmas Tutu

Price: $4

Details: If you think that tacky Christmas sweater in the back of your closet doesn't have enough holiday flair, this skirt might do the trick. The tutu comes with hanging ornaments, a giant bow, and garland trim.

Ride Along Santa Costume For Your Dog

Price: $4

Details: You can dress up your pup to look extra festive this holiday season with this Santa costume.

Edible Block Kits

Price: $4

Details: While they might look like Lego, these blocks are actually gummy candies that come in kits to build either a train or a house.

Sour Warheads Candy Canes

Price: $2

Details: Instead of the classic peppermint flavour, you can try these extremely sour candy canes that seem like something the Grinch would hand out.

An Advent Calendar For Your Dog

Price: $3

Details: If your dog is your little fur baby, you can spoil them with a treat for 24 days to help them countdown to Christmas.

A Sign About Santa Shoving You In His Sack

Price: $4

Details: While attempting to be romantic, this Christmas sign is sure to raise some eyebrows when you have guests over.

A Card Wishing Goodwill To Mailmen & Squirrels

Price: $1

Details: If you want to send someone a card on behalf of your dog, you can pick up a cheap card at Dollarama.

