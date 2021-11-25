7 Of The Wildest Holiday Items You Can Actually Get At Dollarama Right Now
Some of them are for your dog! 🎅
The next time you go shopping at Dollarama, you might be surprised by some of the wild holiday items they sell.
It isn't only cheap gift wrap and Santa's hats. Instore, you can find everything from a hilarious costume for your dog to items that could be a White Elephant gift.
A Christmas Tutu
Stephanie White | Narcity
Price: $4
Details: If you think that tacky Christmas sweater in the back of your closet doesn't have enough holiday flair, this skirt might do the trick. The tutu comes with hanging ornaments, a giant bow, and garland trim.
Ride Along Santa Costume For Your Dog
Stephanie White | Narcity
Price: $4
Details: You can dress up your pup to look extra festive this holiday season with this Santa costume.
Edible Block Kits
Stephanie White | Narcity
Price: $4
Details: While they might look like Lego, these blocks are actually gummy candies that come in kits to build either a train or a house.
Sour Warheads Candy Canes
Stephanie White | Narcity
Price: $2
Details: Instead of the classic peppermint flavour, you can try these extremely sour candy canes that seem like something the Grinch would hand out.
An Advent Calendar For Your Dog
Stephanie White | Narcity
Price: $3
Details: If your dog is your little fur baby, you can spoil them with a treat for 24 days to help them countdown to Christmas.
A Sign About Santa Shoving You In His Sack
Stephanie White | Narcity
Price: $4
Details: While attempting to be romantic, this Christmas sign is sure to raise some eyebrows when you have guests over.
A Card Wishing Goodwill To Mailmen & Squirrels
Stephanie White | Narcity
Price: $1
Details: If you want to send someone a card on behalf of your dog, you can pick up a cheap card at Dollarama.