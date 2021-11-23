Trending Tags

11 Christmassy Items That Are Way Cheaper At Dollarama Than Big Box Stores

Save big on decoration, advent calendars and more. 🎁

Stephanie White | Narcity

The holiday season can be expensive with all the decorations and gifts. But we have 11 Christmassy items that are way cheaper at Dollarama than your local big box stores.

From strings of lights to affordable gift wrap, you can stock up on tons of items you'll need this Christmas without breaking the bank.

LED Lights

Stephanie White | Narcity

Price: $4 ($24.99 Canadian Tire)

Details: You can get a budget-friendly string of multicoloured LED lights that you can use either indoors or outdoors.

Star Tree Topper

Stephanie White | Narcity

Price: $2.50 ($19.99 Canadian Tire)

Details: Decorating your Christmas tree doesn't need to be expensive. You can use your loose change to get a sparkly star for the top of your tree.

Gift Wrap

Stephanie White | Narcity

Price: $2 ($32.99 Walmart)

Details: There was an impressive selection of gift wrap, including classic winter scenes, Disney, Marvel and The Mandalorian-themed paper.

Gingerbread House

Stephanie White | Narcity

Price: $4 ($9 Walmart)

Details: If you love decorating a gingerbread house, you'll want to head to Dollarama. They have a variety of kits, including a gingerbread house or a gingerbread village, for only $4.

Red Plush Santa Hats

Stephanie White | Narcity

Price: $1.25 ($8.99 Walmart)

Details: If you want to wear a Santa hat at your next holiday party with friends, you can pick up a plush one for under $2 at your local dollar store.

Mini Christmas Tree

Stephanie White | Narcity

Price: $4 ($12.10 Walmart)

Details: This mini Christmas tree would be perfect for a small apartment and won't break the bank.

Garland

Stephanie White | Narcity

Price: $2 ($6.49 Canadian Tire)

Details: You can hang some of these garlands around your tree or mantel to add a bit of extra sparkle to your holiday decor.

Festive Slipper Socks

Stephanie White | Narcity

Price: $4 ($16.99 Walmart)

Details: These slipper socks have a soft sherpa interior that would make a great gift or stocking stuffer.

Cookie Tin

Stephanie White | Narcity

Price: $1.75 ($3.50 Real Canadian Superstore)

Details: If you love to bake cookies to share with all your friends and co-workers, there is no need to splurge on containers to hold all the baked goods.

Chocolate Advent Calendar

Stephanie White | Narcity

Price: $1 ($1.99 Canadian Tire)

Details: You can countdown to Christmas by eating a piece of chocolate each day.

Santa Apron

Stephanie White | Narcity

Price: $3.50 ($13.36 Walmart)

Details: If you want to look extra cute while baking your sugar cookies, this affordable Santa apron will do the trick.

