Camila Cabello Just Roasted Herself For Her Viral 'Quismois' Fail & The TikTok Is Everything
"OH MY GOD SHE'S AWARE."
You need to be able to laugh at yourself, even when you’re a pop star like Camila Cabello.
The singer turned to TikTok on Tuesday to roast herself for her now-viral Christmas carol fail, in which embellished the word “Christmas” a little too much.
And by that, we mean she actually said “Quismois.”
Cabello was singing I'll Be Home For Christmas for a PBS concert at the White House last year when she made the gaffe, but the moment has since resurfaced online as people get back into the holiday season.
"I'll be home for Quismois..." she sang at the time.
Cabello poked fun at herself with a TikTok video on Tuesday, in which she plays both herself and her vocal coach as they work through the lines of the song.
One version of Cabello urges the other to sing "I'll be home for Christmas," while the second version repeatedly changes the line to "Quismois."
The two Cabellos go back and forth on Christmas/Quismois until the coach finally gives up and says: "It's going to be great."
The video has been watched over 12 million times so far, and her followers are absolutely loving her sense of humor.
"Queen of Quismois!" declared one commenter.
"OH MY GOD SHE'S AWARE HAHA," wrote another.
Several major brands also jumped in to laugh at the video.
"This just made it 100x better," TikTok wrote.
"brb buying a plane ticket home for quismois," added United Airlines.
"This is Phoebe trying to teach Joey French vibes," added Typo, in a reference to Friends.
So move over, Mariah Carey; you might be the disputed Queen of Christmas, but there's no question that Cabello is the one true Queen of Quismois.