Santa's Cottage Near Toronto Is A Magical Christmas Land & You Can Visit The Grinch's Lair
You can meet Santa in his North Pole office.
You don't need to hop on a reindeer in order to visit the North Pole. This Christmas spot near Toronto will whisk you away to a festive wonderland, and you can even meet Santa.
Santa's Cottage is a holiday attraction located in Oshawa, and you can visit on select dates throughout December. The event has been running for five years, and it features visits with Santa and an outdoor gallery where you can snap some festive photos.
While visits with Santa in his cottage are sold out for this season, you can still find lots of fun things to do when visiting this spot. The new Jingle Mingle evenings let you visit St. Nick in his North Pole office after Christmas. The event is running from December 26 to 30, 2022.
You'll be able to see a "different side" of Santa, as he will be dressed in his "off duty uniform," and he'll tell the stories of his Christmas Eve adventures, including all the cookies that he got to eat.
Tickets include a 5-minute visit with Santa and twenty-five minutes to explore the outdoor gallery. The gallery is filled with holiday photo ops, including a giant gingerbread house, an illuminated sign, and festive seating. If you're feeling brave, you can take a trip to the Grinch's lair and meet the green grump himself.
Tickets for just the outdoor gallery can be purchased online for $40 per groups of four, and you can book a time slot for December 16 to 18, 2022.
Santa's Cottage also has a Christmas market where you can shop for handmade items. The attraction donates to Toronto’s Sick Kid’s Hospital as well as the Durham Region Humane Society.
Santa's Cottage
Price: $50 per four people for the Jingle Mingle, $40 per four people for the outdoor gallery
When: Select dates throughout December, 2022
Address: 4405 Ritson Rd. N., Oshawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You'll feel like you're in the North Pole at this festive spot near Toronto.
