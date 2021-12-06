8 Christmas Movies You Probably Didn't Know Where Filmed Or Recorded In The Toronto Area
Watch out, Hollywood! These Christmas movies were actually filmed or recorded in and around Toronto, and you might just recognize some areas.
The list includes some classic holiday flicks, so grab a big mug of hot chocolate and enjoy one of these locally-filmed holiday pictures.
A Christmas Story
Rating: 7.9/10
Why You Need To Watch It: Known for the iconic "leg lamp", this holiday film follows the story of a young boy who wants nothing more than a BB gun for Christmas, yet is constantly met with the phrase, "you'll shoot your eye out!" The movie was shot at several locations in and around Toronto, according to IMDb.
The Santa Clause
Rating: 6.5/10
Why You Need To Watch It: Starring Tim Allen, this flick tells the tale of a man who must suddenly take on the role of Santa Claus. Filming locations such as Scarborough, Toronto, and Oakville are listed on IMDb.
The Knight Before Christmas
Rating: 5.6/10
Why You Need To Watch It: When a medieval knight finds himself in present times, a holiday love story unfolds between him and a school teacher, played by Vanessa Hudgens. The movie was filmed in Bracebridge according to IMDb.
One Magic Christmas
Rating: 6.5/10
Why You Need To Watch It: Filmed around Ontario in places like Scarborough and Collingwood, this movie is about an angel who's sent to help a mother discover the true meaning of Christmas.
Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer
Rating: 8/10
Why You Need To Watch It: This classic holiday tale about a reindeer with a red nose actually has ties to Toronto. According to IMDb, the voiceovers were recorded in the city.
The Christmas Chronicles
Rating: 7/10
Why You Need To Watch It: When two kids hatch a plan to glimpse Santa, they end up on an extraordinary adventure instead. The movie was filmed in several locations around Toronto according to IMDb.
Christmas Inheritance
Rating: 5.7/10
Why You Need To Watch It: A woman is assigned a task in order to claim her inheritance in this holiday film, which was partly filmed in Niagara-on-the-Lake according to IMDb.
The Holiday Calendar
Rating: 5.7/10
Why You Need To Watch It: A photographer comes into possession of an advent calendar that seems to predict the future. IMDb lists Niagara-on-the-Lake as one of the filming locations.