Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Things To Do
christmas in toronto

8 Christmas Movies You Probably Didn't Know Where Filmed Or Recorded In The Toronto Area

The list includes some holiday classics!

8 Christmas Movies You Probably Didn't Know Where Filmed Or Recorded In The Toronto Area
Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer | Facebook, The Santa Clause | Facebook

Watch out, Hollywood! These Christmas movies were actually filmed or recorded in and around Toronto, and you might just recognize some areas.

The list includes some classic holiday flicks, so grab a big mug of hot chocolate and enjoy one of these locally-filmed holiday pictures.

A Christmas Story

Rating: 7.9/10

Why You Need To Watch It: Known for the iconic "leg lamp", this holiday film follows the story of a young boy who wants nothing more than a BB gun for Christmas, yet is constantly met with the phrase, "you'll shoot your eye out!" The movie was shot at several locations in and around Toronto, according to IMDb.

The Santa Clause

Rating: 6.5/10

Why You Need To Watch It: Starring Tim Allen, this flick tells the tale of a man who must suddenly take on the role of Santa Claus. Filming locations such as Scarborough, Toronto, and Oakville are listed on IMDb.

The Knight Before Christmas

Rating: 5.6/10

Why You Need To Watch It: When a medieval knight finds himself in present times, a holiday love story unfolds between him and a school teacher, played by Vanessa Hudgens. The movie was filmed in Bracebridge according to IMDb.

One Magic Christmas

Rating: 6.5/10

Why You Need To Watch It: Filmed around Ontario in places like Scarborough and Collingwood, this movie is about an angel who's sent to help a mother discover the true meaning of Christmas.

Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer

Rating: 8/10

Why You Need To Watch It: This classic holiday tale about a reindeer with a red nose actually has ties to Toronto. According to IMDb, the voiceovers were recorded in the city.

The Christmas Chronicles

Rating: 7/10

Why You Need To Watch It: When two kids hatch a plan to glimpse Santa, they end up on an extraordinary adventure instead. The movie was filmed in several locations around Toronto according to IMDb.

Christmas Inheritance

Rating: 5.7/10

Why You Need To Watch It: A woman is assigned a task in order to claim her inheritance in this holiday film, which was partly filmed in Niagara-on-the-Lake according to IMDb.

The Holiday Calendar

Rating: 5.7/10

Why You Need To Watch It: A photographer comes into possession of an advent calendar that seems to predict the future. IMDb lists Niagara-on-the-Lake as one of the filming locations.

From Your Site Articles

7 Toronto Christmas Bars With Drinks So Festive, You'll End Up On The Naughty List

These spots are lit.

@missphoebewong | Instagram, @janetchunky | Instagram

Things are getting lit this season in Toronto, and you can jingle your way onto the naughty list at these festive bars around the city.

There are several spots serving themed cocktails that even the Grinch would love, and you'll want to snap some photos by the festive decor, too.

Keep Reading Show less

This Diner Near Toronto Is A Hidden Christmas Gem & You Can Brunch Like You're A Griswold

You can eat gingerbread pancakes & fill up on holiday nostalgia. 🥞

@electricdinerhamont | Instagram

You can celebrate Christmas like it's the '80s at this old-school resto near Toronto.

The Electric Diner is an '80s-style venue in Hamilton serving up unique treats and loads of nostalgia.

Keep Reading Show less

Netflix's First Gay Rom-Com Is Out & It Has Jocelyn From 'Schitt's Creek' In It

Get out your holiday movie list! 🎄

@frennifer | Instagram, @netflixca | Instagram

Jennifer Robertson, who plays the role of Jocelyn in the legendary show Schitt's Creek, is now in the new Netflix Christmas movie, called Single All The Way.

The Christmas movie is classically cute, telling the story of Peter, a perpetually single man living in L.A., who goes home for Christmas with his best friend and roommate.

Keep Reading Show less

This Light Show Near Toronto Takes You On A Starlit Train Ride To The North Pole

The new experience is opening at several locations.

North Star Experience | Handout

An immersive new experience is chugging its way into locations around Toronto, and you'll be swept off to the North Pole.

The North Star Experience is a 3D sound and light show that takes you on a fantastical train ride through a winter wonderland.

Keep Reading Show less