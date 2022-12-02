A Giant 'Planet Santa' Has Returned To The Toronto Area With A Walk-Thru Workshop & 18 Trees
It's like a trip to the North Pole.🎅
Forget about the North Pole, this GTA Santa has his own planet. A giant holiday installation has opened in a mall outside Toronto, and you can step into an all-out Christmas world.
The Scarborough Town Centre has brought back its annual Planet Santa, which will be running until December 24, 2022. Presented by Coca-Cola, the attraction is the "Greater Toronto Area and Hamilton’s largest shopping centre Christmas display."
Planet Santa at the Scarborough Town Centre.Courtesy of STC
You'll find this holiday wonderland in the mall's Centre Court, and, at 4,500 square feet, it's hard to miss. It features 18 sparkling Christmas trees ranging from six to 20 feet tall, as well as an interactive trail that leads straight to Santa.
Along the trail, you'll see "story-like" snow globes that tell the tale of Santa's travels as well as a walk-thru Santa's Workshop, where you can see his delivery map, toy blueprints for elves, and a Christmas countdown clock.
Planet Santa is free to visit, but you can also purchase photo packages which are available to reserve online.
Aside from this Christmas display, you can check out the STC Holiday MRKT and shop for goods from local vendors. The market is running from December 15 to 18, 2022, and items include cookies, plants, and more.
If you're looking for more places to spot Santa around Toronto, you can head to the Howliday Market with your pup, or head to this festive farm which is filled with sweet treats.
Planet Santa
Planet Santa at the Scarborough Town Centre.
Price: Free, photo packages available
When: Until December 24, 2022
Address: 300 Borough Dr., Scarborough, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can visit Santa at this super festive display.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.